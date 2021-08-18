Southern Company Gas partners with Chauncey Black of Grammy® Award-Winning Blackstreet to launch 'No Diggity' Safe Digging Campaign

Dig up the musical nostalgia of Blackstreet’s ’90s chart-topping R&B jam “No Diggity,”which has been remixed on its 25th anniversaryto promote safe digging awareness.

Southern Company Gas partners with Grammy® award-winning singer, songwriter Chauncey+Black of Blackstreet to launch the "No Diggity" Safe Digging Campaign toemphasize the importance of calling 811 before starting any outdoor digging project. The witty remix of the hit song, recorded by Black himself, marks the first time that the lyrics have ever been altered. The music video was filmed in Atlanta and features the influencer family Terrell+and+Jarius+Joseph.

“When I heard about this campaign and its message, I instantly wanted to get behind it. The message builds awareness of the dangers around unsafe digging where utility lines may be involved and is something that must be heard. And what better way to deliver an important message than with a song,” Black said. “Safe digging saves lives. No diggity, no doubt.”

Southern Company Gas is using the fresh take on “No Diggity” to remind homeowners and professional contractors across the country that August is safe digging awareness month, which serves as an important reminder to always call 811 before starting any outdoor digging project. Social media influencers in the states served by Southern Company Gas – Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee and Virginia – will be sharing the safe digging message and music video as part of the dynamic “No Diggity” Safe Digging Campaign.

The Common Ground Alliance, a national nonprofit organization working to protect underground utility lines, says damage to covered pipe and cable happens once every few minutes because of digging near unmarked utility lines. To help prevent damage, calling 811 is required before digging, including minor do-it-yourself home improvement projects like planting a tree or installing a fence or deck, as well as breaking ground on a major new building development.

“Nothing is more important to us than ensuring the safe delivery of natural gas to our 4.3 million customers. But we can’t do it alone,” said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company Gas. “We are so thrilled that Chauncey of Blackstreet is partnering with us in this important effort. By leveraging such a creative remix to their song, we aim to educate more people about the importance of calling 811 before beginning any digging project.”

When homeowners and contractors call 811, it notifies the appropriate utility companies of the intent to dig. Professional locators are then sent – for free – to the requested dig site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, paint or both.

A homeowner using a shovel and a professional excavator using an earthmover are required by state law to call 811 at least three business days before starting any digging project. Calling 811 before digging on any property is the law.

Southern Company Gas encourages homeowners and contractors to follow these safe digging guidelines and always dig with CARE:

Call Before You Dig: Before starting any outdoor digging project, customers should dial 811 at least three days in advance to request to have underground utility lines marked. Requests to have utility operators locate underground lines, including natural gas, electric, water, sewer, telephone and cable lines, can be made 24-hours a day, seven days a week. The service is free.

Allow the Required Time for Marking: After contacting 811, wait for underground utility lines to be marked before digging. Locators will mark the approximate location of buried lines with color-coded spray paint, flags or stakes corresponding to the utility. The color used for natural gas is yellow.

Respect the Marks: Only use hand digging tools to carefully uncover the area around a utility line when you need to dig near location markers.

Excavate Carefully: Make sure the marks remain visible during the project. If the lines are damaged or removed, customers are encouraged to contact 811 to have lines remarked.

For more information about Southern Company Gas’ commitment to safety, visit southerncompanygas.com%2Fsafety.

