Coursera for Business Launches Leadership Academy to Deliver World-Class Management Training at Scale

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) today announced the launch of its new Leadership Academy to help companies develop the next generation of leaders and high-performance teams amid a rapidly changing workplace, remote work, and back-to-office transitions.

Offered as part of the company’s enterprise platform Coursera+for+Business, the academy will feature content from the world’s top universities and companies — taught by many leading instructors. Coursera’s growing portfolio of Academies includes the Data and Analytics Academy, Cloud and IT Academy, Software Engineering Academy, Marketing Academy, Finance Academy, and now Leadership Academy. The academies are powered by recent innovations such as SkillSets, which help employees develop specific skills for specific roles. The Leadership Academy features 42 SkillSets, including Emotional Intelligence, Interpersonal Skills, Change Management, and Organizational Development.

“The disruption and uncertainty caused by digital transformation, and the widespread adoption of hybrid work, have created new challenges for organizations. These challenges require leaders to keep pace as change accelerates,” said Leah Belsky, Chief Enterprise Officer at Coursera. “We’re excited to launch the Leadership Academy that provides teams across the organization with job-based skills development paths, and equips them with the growth mindset and human skills required to thrive in a digital economy.”

The Leadership Academy prepares employees for a range of different leadership roles by learning to:

  • Lead Yourself - enable employees to develop leadership behaviors by obtaining a foundational understanding of management, change, and human skills.
  • Lead Teams - develop team leadership capabilities by strengthening change, recognition, people development, and collaboration skills.
  • Lead Organizations -build organizational leadership capabilities that empower leaders togrow people and profits.
  • Lead Transformation - develop workforce capabilities that empower all employees to adapt, innovate, and transform the business.

The Leadership Academy features over 350 job-based content recommendations from leading university and industry partners including:

Enterprise cloud data management company Informatica is among the first to embrace the Leadership Academy.

“The notion that great leaders are born, not made, is misleading. An important part of leadership development is the realization that there are component skills that can be learned and mastered,” said Matt Dearmon, Director of Leadership and Professional Development at Informatica. “As the world keeps changing, we need to support leaders at every level of our organizations with the types of targeted, reliable skills that form the basis of the Leadership Academy. We’re excited to leverage this Academy to help deliver skills-focused leadership training that is both scalable and personalized to the needs of the learner. We can meet them where they are and help take them where they want to be.”

Starting today, the Leadership Academy will become broadly available to all Coursera for Business customers. Coursera for Business provides more than 2,000 companies worldwide with role-based skills development, including hands-on learning, measurement, benchmarking, and analytics.

To learn more about Coursera Academies, visit: www.coursera.org%2Fbusiness%2Fleadership-academy.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 87 million registered learners as of June 30, 2021. Coursera partners with over 200 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. More than 6,000 institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in many high-demand fields, including data science, technology, and business.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210818005195r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005195/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
