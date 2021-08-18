E2open's Third-Quarter Technology Release Expands Connected Decisions Across All Partners for Increased Resiliency and Agility

E2open (NYSE: ETWO), a network-based provider of cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management software, today announced the release of its third-quarter technology update for the year, with a wide range of enhancements to help clients further leverage E2open’s multi-enterprise network to make more connected business decisions. Connected decisions improve resiliency and agility by going beyond internal organizational boundaries to reflect the current supply chain realities of external partners.

“Globalization and outsourcing have greatly improved the cost and scalability of supply chains, but also made them more vulnerable to disruptions,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy at E2open. “Many brand owners look less like manufacturers and more like orchestrators of complex processes across multiple tiers of global trading partners. This release includes enhancements across E2open’s intelligent application suites to further streamline multi-tier processes across channel, supply, logistics and global trade ecosystem partners and make more holistic decisions. This end-to-end perspective allows brand owners to have the same level of visibility and control for downstream and upstream partners as they do for their own operations. In an outsourced world, this helps companies bridge siloes for better outcomes, including a new level of resiliency to better manage risks and the agility to quickly capture growth opportunities.”

Some of the primary enhancements in this release include:

Channel Shaping

The new channel marketing control center helps brands drive the effectiveness and efficiency of their channel partners. Brands can now proactively push campaigns, activities and assets to their partners, driving great partner efficiency with visibility and access to tasks, resources and results, all in one place.

helps brands drive the effectiveness and efficiency of their channel partners. Brands can now proactively push campaigns, activities and assets to their partners, driving great partner efficiency with visibility and access to tasks, resources and results, all in one place. Increased transparency into channel data quality enhances the partner experience across all tiers of distribution. Partners can now understand how brands track the accuracy and completeness of their channel data submissions at the appropriate granular level . Better visibility empowers partners to quickly address and prevent these issues, helping them improve their data quality scores and increase their eligibility for incentive programs tied to the accuracy, completeness and timeliness of their data

. Better visibility empowers partners to quickly address and prevent these issues, helping them improve their data quality scores and increase their eligibility for incentive programs tied to the accuracy, completeness and timeliness of their data Significantly enhanced attribution management makes it easier for brand owners to maintain product hierarchies at individual retailers and across their entire retail network to better understand and drive category performance.

Demand Sensing and Business Planning

Enhanced shortage analysis capabilities provide more insight into how customer orders are impacted by component non-availability. Companies receive actionable recommendations during supply planning for which parts and orders to expedite as to proactively mitigate shortages and improve customer service.

capabilities provide more insight into how customer orders are impacted by component non-availability. Companies receive actionable recommendations during supply planning for which parts and orders to expedite as to proactively mitigate shortages and improve customer service. A new promotion planner user experience further improves cross-functional collaboration among sales, marketing and demand planners. When combined with E2open’s powerful promotion forecast and cannibalization engine, the new workflows make promotion planners more efficient and marketing spend more effective.

Global Trade Management

Enhanced analytics and key performance indicators improve decision-making by combining latest shipment plans with prior performance data for actionable insights. Companies can now quickly analyze trends and plan effectively to optimize trade compliance operations, reducing cost and risk.

improve decision-making by combining latest shipment plans with prior performance data for actionable insights. Companies can now quickly analyze trends and plan effectively to optimize trade compliance operations, reducing cost and risk. Added functionality to adjust import duty payments to China on goods exported for processing then reimported for final production by calculating fees based only on the value-added portion. This includes export and import clearance, as well as inventory tracking and management, further increasing compliance support for new China Trade Authority rules.

on goods exported for processing then reimported for final production by calculating fees based only on the value-added portion. This includes export and import clearance, as well as inventory tracking and management, further increasing compliance support for new China Trade Authority rules. New cargo screening capabilities enable companies to configure lists of persons, entities and locations for screening business transactions , leveraging internal intelligence to mitigate risks or establish company-specific compliance procedures.

, leveraging internal intelligence to mitigate risks or establish company-specific compliance procedures. The proprietary content within Global Knowledge® was expanded to enhance compliance coverage by adding new and advanced restricted party lists, plus several standard lists for Taiwan. The content also now includes tariff classification coverage for eight new countries, including Northern Ireland, bringing the total country coverage count to 215.

Transportation and Logistics

New capabilities within the shipping portal broaden functionality for third-party logistics providers (3PLs) to seamlessly execute and manage ocean shipments on behalf of all customers from a single account. The ability to handle more complex and varied logistics activities helps 3PLs provide exceptional customer service to shippers and carriers.

to seamlessly execute and manage ocean shipments on behalf of all customers from a single account. The ability to handle more complex and varied logistics activities helps 3PLs provide exceptional customer service to shippers and carriers. Shippers and freight forwarders can access real-time schedules from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), including trans-shipment details, when using the E2open booking platform. This enhancement provides the most current schedule information for optimized shipment planning based on the best available routing options.

Collaborative Manufacturing and Supply Management

Configurable, automatic validation of transactions and attributes improves the quality of data flowing from manufacturing systems to enterprise resource planning applications. This results in significantly faster and more accurate reconciliation during the financial period or year-end closing process.

improves the quality of data flowing from manufacturing systems to enterprise resource planning applications. This results in significantly faster and more accurate reconciliation during the financial period or year-end closing process. Enhanced email-based capabilities enable brand owners to better collaborate with long-tail partners. Emails can now be sent to multiple recipients and routed appropriately to help ensure long-tail partners receive important communications timely, improving supply assurance and business continuity.

Emails can now be sent to multiple recipients and routed appropriately to help ensure long-tail partners receive important communications timely, improving supply assurance and business continuity. Brand owners can now automate their business processes by assigning workflows and business actions to appropriate roles using pre-configured Microsoft Excel templates. Faster implementation of these changes improves overall productivity.

by assigning workflows and business actions to appropriate roles using pre-configured Microsoft Excel templates. Faster implementation of these changes improves overall productivity. Search filters set up by users can now extend across multiple application workflows and pages. Minimizing the need to specify search parameters across each application improves user productivity.

