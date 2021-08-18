Neusoft Reach Listed in KPMG China Leading AutoTech 50 Again

PR Newswire

SHENYANG, China, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 4, 2021, KPMG (China) released KPMG China Leading AutoTech 50 for the 4th year since 2018, where Neusoft Reach Automotive Technology Co., Ltd. ("Neusoft Reach") was listed for the second year successively for its innovative performances in automotive technology in recent years, especially in automotive basic software, autonomous driving and intelligent connectivity.

This year's Autotech 50, based on an industry survey conducted over the past year, makes core evaluation on six dimensions: innovation of technology and business model, reform and empowerment to traditional automobile industry, financial health and growth level, market recognition and development potential of subdivided fields, valuation and capital market recognition and team capability and enterprise innovation mechanism, which represent an important part of the automobile industry in the future.

In the era of software-defined vehicles (SDV), Neusoft Reach builds a complete technology ecosystem with automotive basic software NeuSAR and big data technology as its strategic core to provide customers with convenient and efficient products and services with strong local support.

With nearly 20 years of R&D experience in the field of autonomous driving, Neusoft Reach can provide L0-L3 autonomous driving products and services, and is engaging in the R&D of L4+ autonomous driving technology. At the same time, it provides autonomous driving domain controllers and open software platform products conforming to service-oriented architecture (SOA), and combines cloud platform and big data applications to achieve self-improving intelligent driving experience.

In the field of intelligent connectivity, Neusoft Reach leverages its advantages in software technologies to provide products, including SDV-oriented car-cloud integrated platform, technologies and data operation service, brings personalized cross-domain car-cloud functionalities with innovative user experiences.

Based on the technological innovation and extensive experiences, Neusoft Reach will officially release its new generation driving-parking autonomous driving domain controllers and general-purpose domain controllers in Shanghai, China in late August.

