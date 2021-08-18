Logo
Enterprises in Brazil Seek Help with Pandemic Cybersecurity and Regulatory Compliance

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Enterprises in Brazil are investing heavily in cybersecurity products and services to protect corporate systems at higher risk during the pandemic and to comply with new data protection regulations, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider LensCybersecurity – Solutions & Services Report for Brazil sees double-digit growth in sales in the past year for cybersecurity vendors serving enterprises in the country. Companies in Brazil are seeking greater protections as employees work from home and the companies look to comply with Brazil’s general data protection law, the Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados (LGPD), which went into effect in September 2020.

Enterprises in Brazil have turned to cybersecurity providers to deal with these twin challenges, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “To maintain operations during the pandemic, security teams have had to provide fast, reliable and secure connections for workers,” he said. “At the same time, the LGPD puts pressure on businesses to accelerate their data protection efforts.”

In some cases, employees working from home in Brazil during the pandemic have shared their devices with family members, the report notes. Some of these devices lack the security features available on company computers. Employee Internet connections are often not as secure as corporate networks.

Cyberattacks spiked during the pandemic, and criminals on the dark web stood up ecommerce operations that sold access credentials to corporate networks, the report adds. Responding to these threats, and the new LGPD regulations, enterprises in Brazil invested in cybersecurity and turned to solution and service providers.

Brazil’s growing demand for cybersecurity products and services has given cybersecurity providers here an opportunity to increase their market share, the report adds. Some are making acquisitions to expand their market presence. With current worldwide measures to bring the pandemic under control, cybersecurity providers in Brazil expect to see steady growth in this market for at least the next two years.

The 2021 ISG Provider LensCybersecurity – Solutions & Services Report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 62 providers across six quadrants: Identity and Access Management; Data Leakage/Loss Prevention and Data Security; Advanced Endpoint Threat Protection, Detection and Response; Technical Security Services; Strategic Security Services, and Managed Security Services.

The report names IBM as a Leader in all six quadrants and Broadcom, ISH Tecnologia, Logicalis and Microsoft as Leaders in three. Agility Networks, Capgemini, Deloitte, McAfee, Trend Micro and Varonis are named Leaders in two quadrants, and Accenture, Compasso UOL, EY, Forcepoint, Kaspersky, Lumen, NTT Data (Everis), Okta, OpenText, Oracle, PwC, RSA, senhasegura, Stefanini Rafael, Unisys and Wipro are all named Leaders in one quadrant.

In addition, Stefanini Rafael was named a Rising Star—a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in two quadrants. Accenture, Fortinet, HelpSystems and Ping Identity were named Rising Stars in one quadrant.

A customized version of the report is available from ISH+Tecnologia.

The 2021 ISG Provider LensCybersecurity – Solutions & Services Report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Brazil, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005489/en/

