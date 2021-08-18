Logo
Rambus Completes Acquisition of PLDA

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Extends CXL™ and PCI Express® Digital IP Leadership

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, today announced the completion of the acquisition of PLDA. With this acquisition, Rambus expands its digital controller offerings with complementary CXL 2.0, PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 6.0 controller and switch IP, and gains critical building blocks for its CXL Memory Interconnect Initiative.

Rambus_Logo.jpg

"CXL and PCIe are critical enablers for next-generation data centers that will deliver the high-speed interconnects needed to tackle demanding workloads in AI/ML and HPC applications," said Luc Seraphin, president and CEO of Rambus. "The addition of PLDA's world-class digital IP and engineering expertise accelerates our roadmap and expands our market opportunity, and we are excited to welcome them to the team."

Although this transaction will not materially impact 2021 financial results due to the timing of close and acquisition accounting, Rambus expects this acquisition to be accretive in 2022.

For more information, visit rambus.com/plda.

Follow Rambus:
Company website: rambus.com
Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog
Twitter: @rambusinc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Inc.
Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Press Contact:
Cori Pasinetti
Rambus Corporate Communications
t: (650) 309-6226
[email protected]

Forward-looking statements
Information set forth in this press release, including statements as to Rambus' outlook and statements as to the expected timing, completion and effects of the acquisition, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements are based on various assumptions and the current expectations of the management of Rambus and may not be accurate because of risks and uncertainties surrounding these assumptions and expectations. Factors listed below, as well as other factors, may cause actual results to differ significantly from these forward-looking statements. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, or what effect they will have on the operations or financial condition of Rambus. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Rambus undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement unless required to do so by federal securities laws.

Major risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the expected benefits and costs of the proposed transaction; management's plans relating to the proposed transaction; the expected timing and completion of the proposed transaction; statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of Rambus for future operations; any statements regarding anticipated operational and financial results; any statements of expectation or belief; the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction will harm Rambus' business; other factors described under "Risk Factors" in Rambus' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. It is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, while the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties.

favicon.png?sn=SF77320&sd=2021-08-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rambus-completes-acquisition-of-plda-301357849.html

SOURCE Rambus Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF77320&Transmission_Id=202108180900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF77320&DateId=20210818
