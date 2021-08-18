Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Continues to #CareItForward by Surprising Guests Across the U.S. with Free Breakfast

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Continues to #CareItForward by Surprising Guests Across the U.S. with Free Breakfast

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Care It Forward program artist and songwriter Brittney Spencer takes part in surprise and invites fans to care it forward with acts of kindness

PR Newswire

LEBANON, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2021

LEBANON, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® surprised guests with free breakfast in all 663 of its restaurants Tuesday morning as part of its ongoing Care It Forward program. Instead of a check, guests who dined between 7-8 a.m. local time at Cracker Barrel restaurants across the country were handed a note informing them that their meal was taken care of and were invited to care it forward by extending small acts of kindness to others. At one of Cracker Barrel's Nashville restaurants, rising country music star Brittney Spencer joined the surprise and helped break the free breakfast news to guests and several of her fans.

CBOCS_CIF_Breakfast_04.jpg

"Though the outside world may be filled with challenges right now, everyone can find care inside Cracker Barrel," Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate said. "We wanted to lead by example with this random act of kindness for guests across the nation in hopes that it will inspire them to 'Care It Forward' in their own way. Cracker Barrel will continue to look for opportunities to surprise and delight our guests with care throughout the year."

In line with the company's history of caring for employees and guests like family, Cracker Barrel has been amplifying care and connection in numerous ways this summer – including surprising guests with free gift cards in June and free meals yesterday, as well as through its partnerships with GRAMMY Award-winning musicians and songwriters. Shane McAnally, Jennifer Nettles and CeCe Winans have been paired with rising stars in the industry to act as mentors and offer support on their journeys. The artists' mentees have been paying that kindness forward to encourage others to do the same.

  • Tauren Wells, Winans' mentee and eight-time GRAMMY® nominated artist, surprised a couple in Arizona by being part of their engagement at a Cracker Barrel this past weekend, helping the music-loving groom propose to his bride with one of their favorite songs. The two met at Cracker Barrel in 2020, and Wells is one of their favorite artists. Without knowing about Wells' involvement with Cracker Barrel, the groom reached out to the brand to share his dream proposal – and Wells made it happen!
  • Brittney Spencer, an up-and-coming country star and a CMT's Next Women of Country class member, was chosen by Nettles to be her mentee to help uplift and shine a light on women of color in the country music industry. Spencer surprised some of her fans at a Cracker Barrel in Nashville yesterday morning to let them know their breakfast was taken care of and to demonstrate that there's no act of kindness too big or too small to show care.
  • Kylie Morgan, McAnally's mentee and rising singer-songwriter, is using the heartfelt love story that inspired the song 'Growing Young' that she co-wrote with McAnally as inspiration for her participation in the program.

Cracker Barrel guests, employees and community members who show care for one another are invited to share their stories and inspire others by using #CareItForward on social media. To learn more about how the Cracker Barrel family is showing care, visit crackerbarrel.com/careitforward.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Media Contact:
Media Relations
615-235-4135
[email protected]

CBOCS_CIF_Breakfast_08.jpg

CBOCS_CIF_Breakfast_01.jpg

Cracker_Barrel_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL78253&sd=2021-08-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cracker-barrel-old-country-store-continues-to-careitforward-by-surprising-guests-across-the-us-with-free-breakfast-301357540.html

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL78253&Transmission_Id=202108180902PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL78253&DateId=20210818
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment