Global Fashion Retailer REVOLVE Announces DUNDAS x REVOLVE

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

THE DEBUT LUXURY BRAND COLLABORATION TO LAUNCH AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK 2021

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLVE Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, announces the launch of DUNDAS x REVOLVE. The brand collaboration is an exclusive ready-to-wear capsule collection featuring world-renowned luxury fashion house DUNDAS. In addition, the highly-anticipated collection will feature a campaign starring the collection's muse, model, activist, and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski.

REVOLVE_Group_Emily_Ratajkowski.jpg

REVOLVE is home to emerging designers and exclusive styles that customers can't find anywhere else. The platform continues to evolve by launching signature collaborations and developing its own brands with innovative talent and concepts. The DUNDAS x REVOLVE collaboration is an elevated collection that fuses DUNDAS's world-renowned iconic designs with sexy occasion wear perfect for the REVOLVE customer.

"Working on the DUNDAS x REVOLVE collection was a great experience for me because I was able to incorporate my signature DUNDAS elements and both feel really complimentary," says Peter Dundas, DUNDAS Co-Founder & Creative Director. "Being half-American and showing in New York, I had fun finding inspiration in American rock music and Americana culture to design an entire wardrobe for the sexy, body-conscious loving customer both brands attract."

The first of multiple drops to come, the debut collection offers an entire wardrobe of women's ready-to-wear styles and must-have shoes and accessories. All items will be available to purchase at accessible price points and will include dresses and separates with the cut-out detailing and jewel and metal embellishments DUNDAS is known for. The collection will also feature a wide range of other fabrications like rich velvets, oversized hand knits, and jacquard for the fall season.

The DUNDAS x REVOLVE collection will showcase an initial 50 looks on the runway at New York Fashion Week on September 8th, 2021, at 6:00 pm ET. The collection will launch simultaneously on www.revolve.com during the see now, buy now fashion show.

"We are very excited to announce the DUNDAS x REVOLVE collaboration," says Michael Mente, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of REVOLVE. "REVOLVE is built on the creativity of unique designers, and Peter's (Dundas') modern vision is perfect for the REVOLVE customer. It's always been a dream of ours to show at New York Fashion Week; we can't wait to see this collection come to life."

"As an ever-evolving brand, we are always thinking through innovative ways to set REVOLVE apart. REVOLVE continues to give customers what they're searching for with our data-driven merchandise strategy," says Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer, REVOLVE. We've been fans of DUNDAS for a long time, and we will launch the collection with our first ever fashion show at New York Fashion Week! We want to celebrate the launch in a BIG way."

"This is an exciting moment for us as we feel that REVOLVE's approach to fashion is the future of global retailing. For both Peter and I, their approach aligns with how we think high fashion and luxury should evolve," states Evangelo Bousis, Co-Founder and Image Director of DUNDAS. "Enabling consumers to purchase designer pieces at a great price point, allowing for a wider customer audience for more than just one exclusive collection is amazing. Now everyone can own a piece of Peter's beautiful designs."

About Revolve Group, Inc.
Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging established and owned brands. Through FORWARD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

About DUNDAS:
Peter DUNDAS launched his eponymous lifestyle brand in unconventional style, debuting with Beyoncé Knowles at the 2017 Grammy Awards. With partner Evangelo Bousis, DUNDAS was created around a non-seasonal structure of timeless and seasonless capsule collections to meet the needs of the brand's clientele. The DUNDAS woman has a nomadic spirit – she is a global traveler and values style over trends. For more information, visit dundasworld.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains ''forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements about future showcases and releases of the DUNDAS x REVOLVE collection. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results or outcomes and the timing of events could diﬀer materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; demand for our products; general economic conditions; our ability to react to customers in a cost eﬀective manner; the strength of our brand; competition; system interruptions; our ability to fulﬁll orders; and other risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our ﬁlings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualiﬁed in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reﬂect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

REVOLVE_Group_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA78220&sd=2021-08-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fashion-retailer-revolve-announces-dundas-x-revolve-301357476.html

SOURCE REVOLVE Group, Inc.; Walker Drawas

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA78220&Transmission_Id=202108180917PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA78220&DateId=20210818
