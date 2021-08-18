IR joins ServiceNow Technology Partner Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IR joins ServiceNow Technology Partner Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SYDNEY, Aug. 18, 2021

Key takeaways:

  • IR has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program as a Technology Partner.
  • IR Collaborate will provide integration into ServiceNow to enable real-time service management and monitoring capabilities of unified communications, contact center and collaboration services, including their associated components.
  • IR provides visibility into Telecommunication Services and adds to ServiceNow's service management capabilities.

SYDNEY, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (

ASX:IRI, Financial), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems, has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program as a Technology Partner.

Logo.jpg

IR Collaborate will provide integration into ServiceNow, a leading IT Service Management (ITSM) and Telecommunications Service Management (TSM) provider, enabling real-time insight across unified communications, contact center and collaboration platform performance, including their associated service components.

Collaborate's ServiceNow integration streamlines service management of Telecommunication Services for Enterprises, Government, Managed Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, and Telecommunications Providers by providing visibility within their existing IT Service Management services.

"Collaboration platforms have become a critical part of life, and it's equally critical those platforms are performing optimally. We're excited to be partnering with ServiceNow to help make that happen," said Kevin Ryder, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, IR. "In the hybrid workplace, organizations need the best support to deliver the best experiences. Working with ServiceNow will provide customers with the capability and flexibility to deliver the tools they need to succeed, now and into the future."

With support for Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, Webex, Zoom, as well as a wide range of on-premise Cisco and Avaya UC and Contact Center platforms, SBCs, network components, devices and more, IR Collaborate enables customers to simplify the complexity of managing multi-vendor unified communication and collaboration environments. In addition, Collaborate's ServiceNow integration will enable customers to reduce resolution time and improve user experience through ServiceNow's service management capabilities, such as automated ticketing.

IR is uniquely positioned to simplify the complexity of experience management to ensure organizations can deliver a consistent, high-quality service to all users.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

About IR
IR is the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments, and communications ecosystems. More than 1000 organizations in over 60 countries rely on IR solutions to provide business-critical insights. Ensuring continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe.

favicon.png?sn=CN79176&sd=2021-08-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ir-joins-servicenow-technology-partner-program-301357896.html

SOURCE IR

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN79176&Transmission_Id=202108180923PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN79176&DateId=20210818
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment