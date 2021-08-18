Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc, Sells Rackspace Technology Inc

For the details of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/searchlight+capital+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.
- Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 14,223,331 shares, 53.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) - 6,715,800 shares, 18.97% of the total portfolio.
- Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) - 6,352,842 shares, 14.90% of the total portfolio.
- Marcus Corp (MCS) - 1,465,042 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio.
- Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 220,000 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)
Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc by 73.98%. The purchase prices were between $20.32 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 246,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $101.4, with an estimated average price of $94.07. The stock is now traded at around $78.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)
Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.28 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $22.18.
