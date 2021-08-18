Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc, Sells Rackspace Technology Inc

New Purchases: MIC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Macquarie Infrastructure Corp, Cinemark Holdings Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc, sells Rackspace Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $375 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/searchlight+capital+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 14,223,331 shares, 53.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) - 6,715,800 shares, 18.97% of the total portfolio. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) - 6,352,842 shares, 14.90% of the total portfolio. Marcus Corp (MCS) - 1,465,042 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 220,000 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. New Position

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc by 73.98%. The purchase prices were between $20.32 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 246,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $101.4, with an estimated average price of $94.07. The stock is now traded at around $78.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $18.28 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $22.18.