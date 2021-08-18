SPT Invest Management Sarl Buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Sells ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Unity Software Inc

New Purchases: CHPT, CHPT, AFRM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, sells ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SPT Invest Management Sarl. As of 2021Q2, SPT Invest Management Sarl owns 3 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) - 35,569,645 shares, 84.86% of the total portfolio. ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) - 11,753,969 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. New Position ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) - 11,753,969 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 41,475 shares, 0.10% of the total portfolio. New Position ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

SPT Invest Management Sarl initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.562400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.04%. The holding were 11,753,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SPT Invest Management Sarl initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $62.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 41,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SPT Invest Management Sarl sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

SPT Invest Management Sarl sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.