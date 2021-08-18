SPT Invest Management Sarl Buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Sells ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Unity Software Inc

For the details of SPT Invest Management Sarl's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spt+invest+management+sarl/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SPT Invest Management Sarl
- Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) - 35,569,645 shares, 84.86% of the total portfolio.
- ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) - 11,753,969 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) - 11,753,969 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 41,475 shares, 0.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
SPT Invest Management Sarl initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.562400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.04%. The holding were 11,753,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
SPT Invest Management Sarl initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.562400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.04%. The holding were 11,753,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
SPT Invest Management Sarl initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $62.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 41,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
SPT Invest Management Sarl sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
SPT Invest Management Sarl sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)
SPT Invest Management Sarl sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of SPT Invest Management Sarl. Also check out:
1. SPT Invest Management Sarl's Undervalued Stocks
2. SPT Invest Management Sarl's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPT Invest Management Sarl's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPT Invest Management Sarl keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment