Novo A Buys Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Cyteir Therapeutics Inc, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc, Sells Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, Cable One Inc

- New Purchases: EWTX, CYT, BOLT, BOLT, VERV, LVTX, RPHM, TMCI, ABCL, ALNY, BAMR,
- Added Positions: INSM, IOVA, INSP, LEGN, PHVS, ZGNX, FOLD,
- Reduced Positions: HRMY, PRAX, CABO, INGN, EAR, SPRB, PTGX, BHVN, AERI, SPNE, INZY, VRNA, FSTX,
- Sold Out: CNST, PCVX, CRNX, GRTS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Novo A
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,933,900 shares, 19.11% of the total portfolio.
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 3,075,079 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) - 2,645,446 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,037,404 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio.
- Inogen Inc (INGN) - 2,079,320 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.64%
Novo A initiated holding in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 5,587,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cyteir Therapeutics Inc (CYT)
Novo A initiated holding in Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $21.4, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 4,840,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT)
Novo A initiated holding in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $20.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 4,503,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT)
Novo A initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $60.25, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 793,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LAVA Therapeutics NV (LVTX)
Novo A initiated holding in LAVA Therapeutics NV. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $16, with an estimated average price of $12.43. The stock is now traded at around $5.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 3,327,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Insmed Inc (INSM)
Novo A added to a holding in Insmed Inc by 52.39%. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $23.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 695,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)
Novo A added to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 46.20%. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 675,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pharvaris NV (PHVS)
Novo A added to a holding in Pharvaris NV by 122.29%. The purchase prices were between $18.05 and $29.59, with an estimated average price of $22.82. The stock is now traded at around $16.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 111,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (CNST)
Novo A sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.2 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $25.33.Sold Out: Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)
Novo A sold out a holding in Vaxcyte Inc. The sale prices were between $16.45 and $24.06, with an estimated average price of $20.48.Sold Out: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)
Novo A sold out a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $15.28 and $21.15, with an estimated average price of $17.51.Sold Out: Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS)
Novo A sold out a holding in Gritstone Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $8.13 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.26.Reduced: Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY)
Novo A reduced to a holding in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc by 57.35%. The sale prices were between $25.96 and $33.44, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $32.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.1%. Novo A still held 1,422,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX)
Novo A reduced to a holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc by 62.72%. The sale prices were between $18.28 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.46%. Novo A still held 910,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Cable One Inc (CABO)
Novo A reduced to a holding in Cable One Inc by 45.29%. The sale prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48. The stock is now traded at around $2041.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.92%. Novo A still held 25,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Inogen Inc (INGN)
Novo A reduced to a holding in Inogen Inc by 24.64%. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $62.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. Novo A still held 2,079,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Eargo Inc (EAR)
Novo A reduced to a holding in Eargo Inc by 67.84%. The sale prices were between $32.1 and $57.78, with an estimated average price of $42.07. The stock is now traded at around $23.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Novo A still held 237,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)
Novo A reduced to a holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 30.85%. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $47.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Novo A still held 600,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.
