Novo A Buys Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Cyteir Therapeutics Inc, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc, Sells Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, Cable One Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Novo A (Current Portfolio) buys Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, Cyteir Therapeutics Inc, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc, Verve Therapeutics Inc, sells Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, Cable One Inc, Inogen Inc, Eargo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Novo A. As of 2021Q2, Novo A owns 54 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Novo A's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/novo+a/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Novo A
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,933,900 shares, 19.11% of the total portfolio.
  2. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 3,075,079 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  3. Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) - 2,645,446 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,037,404 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio.
  5. Inogen Inc (INGN) - 2,079,320 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.64%
New Purchase: Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX)

Novo A initiated holding in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $27.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 5,587,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cyteir Therapeutics Inc (CYT)

Novo A initiated holding in Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $21.4, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 4,840,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT)

Novo A initiated holding in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $20.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 4,503,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT)

Novo A initiated holding in Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $20.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 4,503,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV)

Novo A initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $60.25, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 793,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LAVA Therapeutics NV (LVTX)

Novo A initiated holding in LAVA Therapeutics NV. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $16, with an estimated average price of $12.43. The stock is now traded at around $5.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 3,327,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Insmed Inc (INSM)

Novo A added to a holding in Insmed Inc by 52.39%. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $23.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 695,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Novo A added to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 46.20%. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 675,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pharvaris NV (PHVS)

Novo A added to a holding in Pharvaris NV by 122.29%. The purchase prices were between $18.05 and $29.59, with an estimated average price of $22.82. The stock is now traded at around $16.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 111,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (CNST)

Novo A sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.2 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $25.33.

Sold Out: Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)

Novo A sold out a holding in Vaxcyte Inc. The sale prices were between $16.45 and $24.06, with an estimated average price of $20.48.

Sold Out: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)

Novo A sold out a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $15.28 and $21.15, with an estimated average price of $17.51.

Sold Out: Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS)

Novo A sold out a holding in Gritstone Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $8.13 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.26.

Reduced: Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY)

Novo A reduced to a holding in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc by 57.35%. The sale prices were between $25.96 and $33.44, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $32.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.1%. Novo A still held 1,422,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX)

Novo A reduced to a holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc by 62.72%. The sale prices were between $18.28 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.46%. Novo A still held 910,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Cable One Inc (CABO)

Novo A reduced to a holding in Cable One Inc by 45.29%. The sale prices were between $1696.74 and $1912.81, with an estimated average price of $1799.48. The stock is now traded at around $2041.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.92%. Novo A still held 25,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Inogen Inc (INGN)

Novo A reduced to a holding in Inogen Inc by 24.64%. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $62.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. Novo A still held 2,079,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Eargo Inc (EAR)

Novo A reduced to a holding in Eargo Inc by 67.84%. The sale prices were between $32.1 and $57.78, with an estimated average price of $42.07. The stock is now traded at around $23.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Novo A still held 237,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)

Novo A reduced to a holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 30.85%. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $47.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Novo A still held 600,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Novo A. Also check out:

1. Novo A's Undervalued Stocks
2. Novo A's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Novo A's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Novo A keeps buying
