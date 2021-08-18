Ikarian Capital, LLC Buys Biogen Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Alector Inc, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Curis Inc, Cara Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: CCXI, CMMB, CMMB, VINC, IOVA, CHAQ.U, RDNT, BCAB, SNPX, CMLF, HEPA, BCEL, HSAQ, IMVT, QSI, CLNN, CLNN, ANEB, CRTX, TPST, ATNX, PBLA, PSTX, IPA, BLSA, FLACU, AFMD, VLON, CCCC, OTIC, SAVA, CHAQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Biogen Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Alector Inc, Cullinan Oncology Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, sells Eli Lilly and Co, Curis Inc, Cara Therapeutics Inc, Prothena Corp PLC, I-MAB during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ikarian Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ikarian Capital, LLC owns 210 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 270,000 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) - 300,000 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) - 294,400 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 125,962 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2109.86% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) - 195,700 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio.

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $13.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 471,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.36 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $75.36. The stock is now traded at around $12.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 290,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vincerx Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.33 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 426,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC initiated holding in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.27 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $10.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 2109.86%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $346.867300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 125,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 693.63%. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $119.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 119,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alector Inc by 162.03%. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $22.48, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 674,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc by 29459.60%. The purchase prices were between $24.96 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $31.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 295,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 8990.38%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $104.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 54,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 3393.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.4 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66. The stock is now traded at around $17.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 209,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Curis Inc. The sale prices were between $7.45 and $16.27, with an estimated average price of $11.35.

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $30.98.

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $24.17 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.12.

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $18.46 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $21.08.

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ardelyx Inc. The sale prices were between $6.55 and $8.98, with an estimated average price of $7.37.

Ikarian Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83.