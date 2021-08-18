Anabranch Capital Management, LP Buys Carvana Co, MercadoLibre Inc

For the details of Anabranch Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anabranch+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Anabranch Capital Management, LP
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 61,649 shares, 24.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%
- Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 313,085 shares, 21.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10%
- New York Times Co (NYT) - 755,689 shares, 20.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.88%
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 63,113 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.88%
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 380,427 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.94%
Anabranch Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 44.88%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $347.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 63,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Anabranch Capital Management, LP added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1773.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 10,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Anabranch Capital Management, LP. Also check out:
1. Anabranch Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Anabranch Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Anabranch Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Anabranch Capital Management, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment