Anabranch Capital Management, LP Buys Carvana Co, MercadoLibre Inc

Added Positions: CVNA, NYT, MELI, FWONK, GWRE, TDG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Carvana Co, MercadoLibre Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anabranch Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Anabranch Capital Management, LP owns 6 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Anabranch Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/anabranch+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 61,649 shares, 24.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22% Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 313,085 shares, 21.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10% New York Times Co (NYT) - 755,689 shares, 20.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.88% Carvana Co (CVNA) - 63,113 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.88% Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 380,427 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.94%

Anabranch Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 44.88%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $347.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 63,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Anabranch Capital Management, LP added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1773.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 10,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.