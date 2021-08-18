Great Hill Partners Llc Buys Intapp Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Great Hill Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Intapp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great Hill Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Great Hill Partners Llc owns 1 stocks with a total value of $511 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: INTA,
- Intapp Inc (INTA) - 18,241,686 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Great Hill Partners Llc initiated holding in Intapp Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $28, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 18,241,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.
