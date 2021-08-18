Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Bilibili Inc, STMicroelectronics NV, Nike Inc

New Purchases: GLD, XLE, DHI, XLI, LIN, DOCU, BHP, OGIG, IXC, DIDI, IAU, PKX, PSI, XLF, NEE, EUFN, CAT, MCO, PG, ADBE, ISRG, BMY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, The Walt Disney Co, D.R. Horton Inc, sells Bilibili Inc, STMicroelectronics NV, Nike Inc, Match Group Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd owns 77 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 793,684 shares, 14.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.98% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 536,100 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 882,204 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 337.39% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 358,112 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 767,220 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 202,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 491,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 267,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $104.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 198,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $313.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 68,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $285.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 28,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 337.39%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 882,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 5188.88%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $175.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 143,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 154.46%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $233.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 154,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 31.23%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 234,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $781.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 85,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 80.11%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 161,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $34.33 and $39.88, with an estimated average price of $37.45.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $56.48 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.