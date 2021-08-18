Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Bilibili Inc, STMicroelectronics NV, Nike Inc

- New Purchases: GLD, XLE, DHI, XLI, LIN, DOCU, BHP, OGIG, IXC, DIDI, IAU, PKX, PSI, XLF, NEE, EUFN, CAT, MCO, PG, ADBE, ISRG, BMY,
- Added Positions: AMD, DIS, DG, MSFT, ASML, ABNB, PDD, GOOGL, AAPL, AVGO, MS, UBS, PYPL, AMZN, NDAQ, XLY, BLK, EL, PM,
- Reduced Positions: BILI, SE, NKE, AMAT, ASHR, JPM, EWY, IBN, JNJ, IVV, BABA, GDS, FB, INFY, HD, EWT, CRM, ORCL, CHTR, CMCSA, ACN, NVO, MA, ABT, NVS, CASH, ICE, HON, IYJ,
- Sold Out: STM, MTCH, DQ, PINS, KWEB, TSM, MU, NOW, CHIQ, EWA, EWQ, AON, CNI, XLK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 793,684 shares, 14.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.98%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 536,100 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 882,204 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 337.39%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 358,112 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 767,220 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 202,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 491,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 267,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $104.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 198,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $313.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 68,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $285.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 28,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 337.39%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 882,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 5188.88%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $175.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 143,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 154.46%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $233.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 154,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 31.23%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 234,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $781.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 85,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 80.11%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 161,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: STMicroelectronics NV (STM)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $34.33 and $39.88, with an estimated average price of $37.45.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.Sold Out: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $56.48 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $72.04.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.
