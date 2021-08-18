Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Buys American National Group Inc, Sells Stereotaxis Inc, WestRock Co, CIT Group Inc

New Purchases: ANAT,

ANAT, Reduced Positions: STXS, WRK, COWN, CIT, LEN.B, LNC, LILAK, GEF.B, IP, NWLI, TRC, MLVF, KKR, LILA, BATL,

STXS, WRK, COWN, CIT, LEN.B, LNC, LILAK, GEF.B, IP, NWLI, TRC, MLVF, KKR, LILA, BATL, Sold Out: AMC, BL1A, GS, SPNT, BX, KL, PTVCB, TMHC, HNNA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American National Group Inc, sells Stereotaxis Inc, WestRock Co, CIT Group Inc, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Protective Insurance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $600 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arbiter+partners+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 628,200 shares, 71.17% of the total portfolio. Cowen Inc (COWN) - 932,693 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.75% Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) - 2,270,952 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.83% Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 1,203,574 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.6% Greif Inc (GEF.B) - 272,114 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.87 and $154.78, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $191.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 59,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Protective Insurance Corp. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $13.13, with an estimated average price of $13.13.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98.