Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Buys American National Group Inc, Sells Stereotaxis Inc, WestRock Co, CIT Group Inc

- New Purchases: ANAT,
- Reduced Positions: STXS, WRK, COWN, CIT, LEN.B, LNC, LILAK, GEF.B, IP, NWLI, TRC, MLVF, KKR, LILA, BATL,
- Sold Out: AMC, BL1A, GS, SPNT, BX, KL, PTVCB, TMHC, HNNA,
For the details of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arbiter+partners+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 628,200 shares, 71.17% of the total portfolio.
- Cowen Inc (COWN) - 932,693 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.75%
- Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) - 2,270,952 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.83%
- Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 1,203,574 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.6%
- Greif Inc (GEF.B) - 272,114 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.87 and $154.78, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $191.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 59,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98.Sold Out: Protective Insurance Corp (BL1A)
Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Protective Insurance Corp. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $13.13, with an estimated average price of $13.13.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.Sold Out: SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT)
Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.47.Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44.Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98.
Here is the complete portfolio of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment