York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC Buys GDS Holdings, JD.com Inc, Bilibili Inc, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Intel Corp, DouYu International Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GDS Holdings, JD.com Inc, Bilibili Inc, Synopsys Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Intel Corp, DouYu International Holdings, Daqo New Energy Corp, Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $818 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/york+capital+management+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC
  1. NextDecade Corp (NEXT) - 54,337,479 shares, 27.42% of the total portfolio.
  2. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 280,251 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.64%
  3. JD.com Inc (JD) - 684,762 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 163.37%
  4. GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 512,371 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 555,224 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.37%
New Purchase: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $51.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 512,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $68.174500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 252,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $292.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 93,648 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $149.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 182,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $79.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 97,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HUTCHMED (China) Ltd (HCM)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.7 and $39.27, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $40.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 182,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 163.37%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.068800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 684,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 71.64%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.588800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 280,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 56.37%. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 555,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JOYY Inc (YY)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JOYY Inc by 35.68%. The purchase prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 575,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc by 32.48%. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $16.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,255,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 153.86%. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $72.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 65,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Sold Out: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.84 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.65.

Sold Out: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $56.48 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC keeps buying
