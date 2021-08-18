Perry Creek Capital Lp Buys TuSimple Holdings Inc, Property Solutions Acquisition Corp II, Sells Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Vericity Inc

- New Purchases: TSP, PSAGU,
- Added Positions: PFGC, SABR, PK, IRS,
- Reduced Positions: RHP,
- Sold Out: VERY,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 40,341 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio.
- Outfront Media Inc (OUT) - 4,077,978 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio.
- First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 1,569,323 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio.
- Sabre Corp (SABR) - 7,674,507 shares, 12.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68%
- TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP) - 957,208 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
Perry Creek Capital Lp initiated holding in TuSimple Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $71.24, with an estimated average price of $42.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.21%. The holding were 957,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Property Solutions Acquisition Corp II (PSAGU)
Perry Creek Capital Lp initiated holding in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vericity Inc (VERY)
Perry Creek Capital Lp sold out a holding in Vericity Inc. The sale prices were between $7.44 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $9.95.
