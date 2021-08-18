Perry Creek Capital Lp Buys TuSimple Holdings Inc, Property Solutions Acquisition Corp II, Sells Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Vericity Inc

New Purchases: TSP, PSAGU,

TSP, PSAGU, Added Positions: PFGC, SABR, PK, IRS,

PFGC, SABR, PK, IRS, Reduced Positions: RHP,

RHP, Sold Out: VERY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TuSimple Holdings Inc, Property Solutions Acquisition Corp II, sells Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Vericity Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perry Creek Capital Lp. As of 2021Q2, Perry Creek Capital Lp owns 24 stocks with a total value of $741 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PERRY CREEK CAPITAL LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perry+creek+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 40,341 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio. Outfront Media Inc (OUT) - 4,077,978 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 1,569,323 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Sabre Corp (SABR) - 7,674,507 shares, 12.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68% TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP) - 957,208 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. New Position

Perry Creek Capital Lp initiated holding in TuSimple Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $71.24, with an estimated average price of $42.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.21%. The holding were 957,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perry Creek Capital Lp initiated holding in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perry Creek Capital Lp sold out a holding in Vericity Inc. The sale prices were between $7.44 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $9.95.