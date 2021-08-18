Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silicon+hills+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 118,051 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.95%
  2. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 252,928 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
  3. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 54,585 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.69%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 47,529 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,235 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.14%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.84 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 74,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $28.52, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $27.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 89,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 106,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.64 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 78,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 30,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September (PSEP)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $28.74 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 52,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.69%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $148.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 54,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 118,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 155.48%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 84,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 34.84%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $80.670400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 54.85%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. The sale prices were between $74.99 and $88.15, with an estimated average price of $80.78.

Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32.

Sold Out: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $28.61 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $29.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider