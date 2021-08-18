Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets

- New Purchases: SPLV, DRIV, DIAL, NUSI, PEJ, PSEP, IYC, SWAN, PAVE, BJK, ESGU, SOFI, SOFI, EAGG, COMT, BAC, RNP, ESML, XLK, DEH,
- Added Positions: TLT, IEFA, ICLN, ESGD, IXUS, SPTL, ARKK, IAU, AXP, AMZN, ITOT, AMGN, AGG, MSFT, HON, FIS, NTLA, JPM, HD, BRK.B, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, SPY, IEMG, ARKG, IVV, RSP, FNDE, IVE, V, EFAV, PHYS, SCHO, SCHZ, FVD, SCHE, SCHF, JBLU,
- Sold Out: REMX, MUB, CWI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 118,051 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.95%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 252,928 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 54,585 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.69%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 47,529 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,235 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.14%
Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.84 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 74,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV)
Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $28.52, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $27.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 89,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL)
Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 106,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI)
Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.64 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 78,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)
Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 30,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September (PSEP)
Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $28.74 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 52,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.69%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $148.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 54,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 118,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 155.48%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 84,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 34.84%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $80.670400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 54.85%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX)
Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. The sale prices were between $74.99 and $88.15, with an estimated average price of $80.78.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32.Sold Out: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)
Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $28.61 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $29.89.
Here is the complete portfolio of Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
