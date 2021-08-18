Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets

New Purchases: SPLV, DRIV, DIAL, NUSI, PEJ, PSEP, IYC, SWAN, PAVE, BJK, ESGU, SOFI, SOFI, EAGG, COMT, BAC, RNP, ESML, XLK, DEH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 118,051 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.95% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 252,928 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 54,585 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.69% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 47,529 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,235 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.14%

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.84 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 74,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $28.52, with an estimated average price of $27.35. The stock is now traded at around $27.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 89,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 106,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.64 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $28.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 78,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 30,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $28.74 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 52,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.69%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $148.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 54,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 118,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 155.48%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 84,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 34.84%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $80.670400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 54.85%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. The sale prices were between $74.99 and $88.15, with an estimated average price of $80.78.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32.

Silicon Hills Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $28.61 and $30.85, with an estimated average price of $29.89.