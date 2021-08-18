Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. Buys Ikena Oncology Inc, Omega Alpha SPAC, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Morphic Holding Inc, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: IKNA, OMEG, IMCR,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ikena Oncology Inc, Omega Alpha SPAC, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc, Immunocore Holdings PLC, sells Morphic Holding Inc, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Omega Fund Management (US) Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $604 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) - 5,008,245 shares, 31.84% of the total portfolio. Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) - 1,767,350 shares, 16.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.23% Kronos Bio Inc (KRON) - 3,818,283 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. Ikena Oncology Inc (IKNA) - 2,249,123 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) - 3,320,608 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio.

Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. initiated holding in Ikena Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $18.64. The stock is now traded at around $11.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 2,249,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. initiated holding in Omega Alpha SPAC. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 501,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. initiated holding in Immunocore Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.058700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 51,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. added to a holding in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc by 45.59%. The purchase prices were between $5.01 and $7.48, with an estimated average price of $5.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,274,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. sold out a holding in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.76 and $4.37, with an estimated average price of $2.75.