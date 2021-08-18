MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

New Purchases: XLI, XLU, XLB, ITB, IVW, TJX, ROST, BURL, JPM, LPX, RLGY,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MKP Capital Management, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $928 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 10,873,420 shares, 42.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.45% VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 210,000 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 460,000 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. New Position The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 864,603 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.05% iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 290,000 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $104.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 460,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $68.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 459,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $85.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 340,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $77.01, with an estimated average price of $70.77. The stock is now traded at around $71.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 188,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 193,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 152.42%. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $348.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 48,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 864,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 125.55%. The purchase prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $185.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 83,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 122.03%. The purchase prices were between $333.88 and $378.28, with an estimated average price of $355.72. The stock is now traded at around $379.859900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 40,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 127.84%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $101.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 131,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 96.99%. The purchase prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01. The stock is now traded at around $165.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 78,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7.

MKP Capital Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56.