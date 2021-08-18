Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Open Text Corp, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Nova

New Purchases: XLC, KAHC, GOOG, CALX, COPX, SRNG, LCA, LCA, HIII, BUG, SPAQ, SPAQ, WPCB, CFVI, TSPQ, TETC, GXII, HERO, NSTC, HERA, BYTS, HEDJ, COVA, FSRX, SBEA, NSTD, MACC, TWNT, ACQR, XSOE, SPGS, ANAC, AMPI, PTOC, PSTL, PICC, SCOB, VELO, IVV, VWO, OCUL, FGEN, BTAI, ASPC, WPCA, FMIV, MSDA, CAE, DK, XLRN, ZWRK, SLAM, FTAA, FRSG, SBII, LVRA, SNPE, ASMLF, DNZ, ITHX, CFV, LOKM, VPCB, FRW, FRXB, PLMI, EPP, EQHA, ACII, MBAC, FZT, ATHN, BIZD, EWJ, DHCA, GTPA, KBUY, TDG, BYSI, SPOT, BYND, FROG, ZIM, JWSM, IACB, LGAC, RXRA, VPCC, AGGR, DXGE, DXJ, EEM, VCIT, VGK, ABB, AMN, ACN, ADBE, ADTN, AFL, AEM, ARE, ALKS, LNT, AMOT, ALL, AEP, AIG, IVZ, NLY, AON, ACGL, ADM, AJG, RIOT, AZN, AN, AZO, AVY, AVT, BAC, BAX, BBY, BAM, BRO, CACI, CMS, CVS, CASS, CE, CRL, SCHW, CHE, CINF, C, CGNX, CMCO, CGEN, CNMD, ED, CRVL, CACC, CCRN, LIVN, XRAY, DVN, DKS, DISCA, DOV, DUK, DISH, EW, EFX, EEFT, EXTR, XOM, FDS, FITB, FISV, BEN, GME, GD, GPC, LHX, HIG, HSTM, HSIC, HRC, HOLX, HD, ITW, NSIT, ICE, IFF, JPM, VIAV, J, KEY, KSS, LH, LAZ, LEN, JEF, LOW, MANH, MKL, MMC, MLM, MMS, MKC, MCD, SPGI, MET, MS, NICE, NATR, NEOG, UEPS, NEM, NXST, ES, NTRS, NUVA, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, ORCL, PNC, PPG, PTNR, PEP, PRFT, PBH, PFG, PRU, PHM, QMCO, DGX, ROK, SIVB, CRM, SMED, SHW, SO, SYK, SRDX, SNX, TEVA, TOL, TSCO, TRNS, TSN, UGI, USB, CTLP, PAG, VRSN, VRTX, GWW, WFC, WST, WHR, WEC, XEL, YUM, EBAY, L, QRTEA, EVR, CPRX, AIMC, VMW, AWK, TDC, ULTA, AMEH, KDP, AGNC, RCON, CHTR, GBOX, SSNC, VPG, KKR, FRC, FLT, GRPN, YELP, GMED, BERY, ZTS, IQV, BURL, OMF, KPTI, ALLY, SC, PAHC, ANET, LNTH, CFG, LBRDA, LBRDK, INOV, HPE, VREX, AYX, OKTA, SE, DBX, SMAR, IIIV, REPL, GMDA, BRBR, GDYN, OTIS, ACI, FTHM, WISH, POSH, MITC, LDHA, AAXJ, CIBR, IGIB, CQQQ, DHS, EDOC, EWG, EWL, EWQ, GDX, GXC, IBB, IBUY, IHI, IJH, ITB, IWM, IWP, KBA, MCHI, MINT, MTUM, PAVE, QTEC, SDY, SPIB, THD, VCSH, XLB, XRT,

XLC, KAHC, GOOG, CALX, COPX, SRNG, LCA, LCA, HIII, BUG, SPAQ, SPAQ, WPCB, CFVI, TSPQ, TETC, GXII, HERO, NSTC, HERA, BYTS, HEDJ, COVA, FSRX, SBEA, NSTD, MACC, TWNT, ACQR, XSOE, SPGS, ANAC, AMPI, PTOC, PSTL, PICC, SCOB, VELO, IVV, VWO, OCUL, FGEN, BTAI, ASPC, WPCA, FMIV, MSDA, CAE, DK, XLRN, ZWRK, SLAM, FTAA, FRSG, SBII, LVRA, SNPE, ASMLF, DNZ, ITHX, CFV, LOKM, VPCB, FRW, FRXB, PLMI, EPP, EQHA, ACII, MBAC, FZT, ATHN, BIZD, EWJ, DHCA, GTPA, KBUY, TDG, BYSI, SPOT, BYND, FROG, ZIM, JWSM, IACB, LGAC, RXRA, VPCC, AGGR, DXGE, DXJ, EEM, VCIT, VGK, ABB, AMN, ACN, ADBE, ADTN, AFL, AEM, ARE, ALKS, LNT, AMOT, ALL, AEP, AIG, IVZ, NLY, AON, ACGL, ADM, AJG, RIOT, AZN, AN, AZO, AVY, AVT, BAC, BAX, BBY, BAM, BRO, CACI, CMS, CVS, CASS, CE, CRL, SCHW, CHE, CINF, C, CGNX, CMCO, CGEN, CNMD, ED, CRVL, CACC, CCRN, LIVN, XRAY, DVN, DKS, DISCA, DOV, DUK, DISH, EW, EFX, EEFT, EXTR, XOM, FDS, FITB, FISV, BEN, GME, GD, GPC, LHX, HIG, HSTM, HSIC, HRC, HOLX, HD, ITW, NSIT, ICE, IFF, JPM, VIAV, J, KEY, KSS, LH, LAZ, LEN, JEF, LOW, MANH, MKL, MMC, MLM, MMS, MKC, MCD, SPGI, MET, MS, NICE, NATR, NEOG, UEPS, NEM, NXST, ES, NTRS, NUVA, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, ORCL, PNC, PPG, PTNR, PEP, PRFT, PBH, PFG, PRU, PHM, QMCO, DGX, ROK, SIVB, CRM, SMED, SHW, SO, SYK, SRDX, SNX, TEVA, TOL, TSCO, TRNS, TSN, UGI, USB, CTLP, PAG, VRSN, VRTX, GWW, WFC, WST, WHR, WEC, XEL, YUM, EBAY, L, QRTEA, EVR, CPRX, AIMC, VMW, AWK, TDC, ULTA, AMEH, KDP, AGNC, RCON, CHTR, GBOX, SSNC, VPG, KKR, FRC, FLT, GRPN, YELP, GMED, BERY, ZTS, IQV, BURL, OMF, KPTI, ALLY, SC, PAHC, ANET, LNTH, CFG, LBRDA, LBRDK, INOV, HPE, VREX, AYX, OKTA, SE, DBX, SMAR, IIIV, REPL, GMDA, BRBR, GDYN, OTIS, ACI, FTHM, WISH, POSH, MITC, LDHA, AAXJ, CIBR, IGIB, CQQQ, DHS, EDOC, EWG, EWL, EWQ, GDX, GXC, IBB, IBUY, IHI, IJH, ITB, IWM, IWP, KBA, MCHI, MINT, MTUM, PAVE, QTEC, SDY, SPIB, THD, VCSH, XLB, XRT, Added Positions: TSM, MSFT, BABA, AAPL, AMZN, WMT, PANW, FTNT, WIX, PFE, MA, V, CNC, CHKP, BLK, ICL, GOOGL, VOO, SPG, EWY, ATVI, EA, HLF, FB, BIDU, SPY, TTWO, SONY, TME, AUPH, QQQ, KMDA, XLF, XLK, SOXX, XLV, MTN, OPEN, SMH, VIS, XLI, XLP, MMM, A, ADS, AEE, AXP, AMAT, ATRC, ADSK, AVB, BRK.B, BRKR, VIAC, COF, CHD, CSCO, CMCSA, CMI, ESS, EL, EXPD, GRMN, IT, GS, HSY, HPQ, BCOR, IART, INTC, INTU, JNJ, JCI, KMB, KLIC, AXGN, MRK, MSTR, MSI, NVDA, NDAQ, NTES, NTAP, ORA, OFIX, PKG, REGN, RSG, TROW, THO, USNA, VZ, VNDA, FSLR, DAL, DFS, MSCI, PM, HCA, HII, EPAM, NOW, WDAY, EVTC, CDW, CNHI, INGN, SEDG, SQ, DFIN, ORGO, PK, SONO, DELL, FOXA, FOX, NVST, FOUR, LPRO, EWH, IGM, VGT,

TSM, MSFT, BABA, AAPL, AMZN, WMT, PANW, FTNT, WIX, PFE, MA, V, CNC, CHKP, BLK, ICL, GOOGL, VOO, SPG, EWY, ATVI, EA, HLF, FB, BIDU, SPY, TTWO, SONY, TME, AUPH, QQQ, KMDA, XLF, XLK, SOXX, XLV, MTN, OPEN, SMH, VIS, XLI, XLP, MMM, A, ADS, AEE, AXP, AMAT, ATRC, ADSK, AVB, BRK.B, BRKR, VIAC, COF, CHD, CSCO, CMCSA, CMI, ESS, EL, EXPD, GRMN, IT, GS, HSY, HPQ, BCOR, IART, INTC, INTU, JNJ, JCI, KMB, KLIC, AXGN, MRK, MSTR, MSI, NVDA, NDAQ, NTES, NTAP, ORA, OFIX, PKG, REGN, RSG, TROW, THO, USNA, VZ, VNDA, FSLR, DAL, DFS, MSCI, PM, HCA, HII, EPAM, NOW, WDAY, EVTC, CDW, CNHI, INGN, SEDG, SQ, DFIN, ORGO, PK, SONO, DELL, FOXA, FOX, NVST, FOUR, LPRO, EWH, IGM, VGT, Reduced Positions: ACWI, NVMI, SYF, CTXS, OPK, XLY, ASHR, LPSN, ESLT, HUBS, ZBRA, PTC, CVLT, LMAT, SPNS, WAT, WM, BR, DIS, VRNT, UPS, TSEM, TXN, TTEC, TECH, TGT, STAA, LUV, PRGO, TCMD, ARKO, YALA, BSY, PGNY, PINS, MRNA, ESTC, DOMO, ALTR, CRSP, DG, PYPL, KEN, WK, JYNT, KEYS, ABBV, HY, XYL, QADA, AOSL, CAT, EQC, GILD, GIS, FCX, FLO, EMR, DE, CUTR, COST, CL, KO, HRL, CAMT, CBRE, AVID, ATR, ANGO, DOX, APD, VCEL, SRPT, T, MGIC, RJF, QCOM, DDD, CDMO, OMCL, NOC, NKE, ELLO, MORN, MU, MTD, RF, LMT, LSCC, LRCX, KR, MDLZ, K, JCOM, TT, IDXX, IBM,

ACWI, NVMI, SYF, CTXS, OPK, XLY, ASHR, LPSN, ESLT, HUBS, ZBRA, PTC, CVLT, LMAT, SPNS, WAT, WM, BR, DIS, VRNT, UPS, TSEM, TXN, TTEC, TECH, TGT, STAA, LUV, PRGO, TCMD, ARKO, YALA, BSY, PGNY, PINS, MRNA, ESTC, DOMO, ALTR, CRSP, DG, PYPL, KEN, WK, JYNT, KEYS, ABBV, HY, XYL, QADA, AOSL, CAT, EQC, GILD, GIS, FCX, FLO, EMR, DE, CUTR, COST, CL, KO, HRL, CAMT, CBRE, AVID, ATR, ANGO, DOX, APD, VCEL, SRPT, T, MGIC, RJF, QCOM, DDD, CDMO, OMCL, NOC, NKE, ELLO, MORN, MU, MTD, RF, LMT, LSCC, LRCX, KR, MDLZ, K, JCOM, TT, IDXX, IBM, Sold Out: OTEX, JETS, PEJ, AOS, CB, AES, CLFD, ABT, AGYS, AKAM, ALB, ALGN, MO, AMED, ATRS, BDX, BSX, BMY, CHRW, CDNS, CPB, CLX, CAG, COO, DTE, DHR, DPZ, EMN, EBIX, EQIX, FFIV, FDX, VERU, F, GE, HAE, HALO, MNST, HSKA, HON, HUM, ILMN, SJM, KLAC, LOGI, MNKD, MDT, MVIS, MPWR, MYGN, NFLX, NUAN, ON, PENN, PLUG, PGR, PSA, QGEN, SLGN, SMSI, SCCO, SSYS, SNPS, TER, ACIW, TRMB, ICAD, OPRX, ATEC, LUNA, CSII, ARAY, PODD, TTGT, JAZZ, LULU, MELI, APPS, CDNA, AVGO, GNRC, SPSC, RCM, TVTX, NETE, GM, UI, APTV, RDUS, BCOV, VCRA, AMBA, XONE, LITB, RNG, TWTR, VCYT, RARE, VRNS, QTWO, ZEN, SAGE, CZR, ETSY, BKI, NNDM, GKOS, ALRM, NTRA, RPD, Z, NVCR, TEAM, PI, TTD, FLGT, BL, SNAP, SNDR, CVNA, APPN, ROKU, MDB, PAGS, ZS, DOCU, INSP, AVLR, PDD, UPWK, GH, SIBN, STNE, SWAV, JMIA, CRSA, CTVA, CRWD, FVRR, CMBM, PHR, CSTL, CCX, TXG, NET, PTON, THBR, SPT, REYN, CCAC, FSKR, DNB, SOAC, IAC, WPF, VERX, SUMO, PAYA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Open Text Corp, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Nova, Synchrony Financial, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altshuler Shaham Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Altshuler Shaham Ltd owns 601 stocks with a total value of $13.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altshuler+shaham+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,547,174 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.21% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 12,030,319 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,607,880 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.87% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,717,814 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.51% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 210,324 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.41%

Altshuler Shaham Ltd initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,601,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,830,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2749.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 17,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.66 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $43.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 824,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd initiated holding in Global X Copper Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.52 and $44.81, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $35.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 889,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,894,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 30.54%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $112.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 12,030,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 5,547,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 55.51%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $173.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 3,717,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 7,607,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.41%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3238.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 210,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 20.57%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 4,939,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd sold out a holding in Open Text Corp. The sale prices were between $45.26 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.32.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.13.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69.

Altshuler Shaham Ltd sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52.