Totem Point Management, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Snowflake Inc, Twilio Inc, Sells Pegasystems Inc, Power Integrations Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc

- New Purchases: GOOG, SNOW, SE,
- Added Positions: TWLO, LRCX,
- Reduced Positions: NLOK, MRVL, MU, IAC, NVDA, SPGI, BILL, ZG, AMD, BRKS, ADI, MCO,
- Sold Out: PEGA, POWI, DKNG,
For the details of Totem Point Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/totem+point+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Totem Point Management, LLC
- NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 680,246 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.76%
- Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 85,369 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.56%
- Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 264,602 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.99%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 161,581 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.47%
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 85,576 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.45%
Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2749.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.72%. The holding were 5,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $276.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 45,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $309.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 36,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 2211.62%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $340.943300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 27,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $584.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 14,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)
Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $114.34 and $141.92, with an estimated average price of $125.66.Sold Out: Power Integrations Inc (POWI)
Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in Power Integrations Inc. The sale prices were between $73.65 and $85.41, with an estimated average price of $80.84.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.
Here is the complete portfolio of Totem Point Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Totem Point Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Totem Point Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Totem Point Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Totem Point Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment