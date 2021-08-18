Totem Point Management, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Snowflake Inc, Twilio Inc, Sells Pegasystems Inc, Power Integrations Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc

New Purchases: GOOG, SNOW, SE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Snowflake Inc, Twilio Inc, Sea, Lam Research Corp, sells Pegasystems Inc, Power Integrations Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, DraftKings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Totem Point Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Totem Point Management, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Totem Point Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/totem+point+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 680,246 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.76% Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 85,369 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.56% Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 264,602 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.99% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 161,581 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.47% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 85,576 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.45%

Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2749.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.72%. The holding were 5,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $276.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 45,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $309.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 36,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 2211.62%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $340.943300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 27,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $584.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 14,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $114.34 and $141.92, with an estimated average price of $125.66.

Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in Power Integrations Inc. The sale prices were between $73.65 and $85.41, with an estimated average price of $80.84.

Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.