Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. Buys Cintas Corp, Clarivate PLC, WM Technology Inc, Sells Silver Spike Acquisition Corp, Victrex PLC, Green Dot Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys Cintas Corp, Clarivate PLC, WM Technology Inc, Global Payments Inc, Abbott Laboratories, sells Silver Spike Acquisition Corp, Victrex PLC, Green Dot Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC.. As of 2021Q2, Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. owns 463 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/williams+jones+wealth+management%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,451,368 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 1,290,771 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  3. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 436,339 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 799,863 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 505,907 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
New Purchase: WM Technology Inc (MAPS)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in WM Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 586,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $35.870100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 113,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.45 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $11.6. The stock is now traded at around $6.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 138,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.44 and $75.58, with an estimated average price of $69.87. The stock is now traded at around $77.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: European Metals Holdings Ltd (EMHLF)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in European Metals Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.95 and $1.3, with an estimated average price of $1.1. The stock is now traded at around $1.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,128,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SIG Combibloc Group AG (SCBGF)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in SIG Combibloc Group AG. The purchase prices were between $23.39 and $28.54, with an estimated average price of $26.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 39,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 384.74%. The purchase prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21. The stock is now traded at around $393.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 78,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 34.33%. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,868,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 1228.96%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $167.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 52,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 47.18%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $125.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 219,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 1108.96%. The purchase prices were between $129.27 and $143.4, with an estimated average price of $136.52. The stock is now traded at around $136.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 56,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 513.84%. The purchase prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42. The stock is now traded at around $33.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 171,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $17.11.

Sold Out: (MIK)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Sold Out: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Staar Surgical Co. The sale prices were between $105.41 and $154.96, with an estimated average price of $131.14.

Sold Out: European Metals Holdings Ltd (E86)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in European Metals Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.75 and $1.07, with an estimated average price of $0.9.

Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1.

Sold Out: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $13.83 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $18.74.



