Cederberg Capital Ltd Buys TAL Education Group, Karooooo, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TAL Education Group, Karooooo, sells Alibaba Group Holding, NetEase Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cederberg Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Cederberg Capital Ltd owns 11 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 2,529,356 shares, 17.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.72% 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) - 7,697,552 shares, 15.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.31% I-MAB (IMAB) - 2,047,270 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83% Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 1,068,500 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.75% NetEase Inc (NTES) - 861,475 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.36%

Cederberg Capital Ltd initiated holding in Karooooo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $34.000500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cederberg Capital Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 450.81%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.182000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 2,416,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cederberg Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.