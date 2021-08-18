Maso Capital Partners Ltd Buys 51job Inc, Duddell Street Acquisition Corp, JOYY Inc, Sells , Genworth Financial Inc, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Maso Capital Partners Ltd Buys 51job Inc, Duddell Street Acquisition Corp, JOYY Inc, Sells , Genworth Financial Inc, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Maso Capital Partners Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys 51job Inc, Duddell Street Acquisition Corp, JOYY Inc, New Frontier Health Corp, Sogou Inc, sells , Genworth Financial Inc, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, Hudson Executive Investment Corp, Trip.com Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maso Capital Partners Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Maso Capital Partners Ltd owns 53 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Maso Capital Partners Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maso+capital+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Maso Capital Partners Ltd
  1. 51job Inc (JOBS) - 675,837 shares, 17.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1344.87%
  2. New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 3,679,305 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.76%
  3. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp (DSAC) - 4,000,000 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. JOYY Inc (YY) - 350,000 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. (WORK) - 334,917 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.52%
New Purchase: Duddell Street Acquisition Corp (DSAC)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.86%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JOYY Inc (YY)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in JOYY Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.66%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sogou Inc (SOGO)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Sogou Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $8.54, with an estimated average price of $8.35. The stock is now traded at around $8.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 1,684,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $99.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Evo Acquisition Corp (EVOJ)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Evo Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd (BTNB)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 51job Inc (JOBS)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in 51job Inc by 1344.87%. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $78.9, with an estimated average price of $69.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.23%. The holding were 675,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New Frontier Health Corp (NFH)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in New Frontier Health Corp by 93.76%. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 3,679,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (WORK)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in by 36.52%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 334,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (CBPO)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $117.88 and $119.99, with an estimated average price of $118.25.

Sold Out: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The sale prices were between $56.8 and $67.8, with an estimated average price of $62.56.

Sold Out: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $8.14 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.83.

Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Maso Capital Partners Ltd. Also check out:

1. Maso Capital Partners Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Maso Capital Partners Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Maso Capital Partners Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Maso Capital Partners Ltd keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider