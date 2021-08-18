Maso Capital Partners Ltd Buys 51job Inc, Duddell Street Acquisition Corp, JOYY Inc, Sells , Genworth Financial Inc, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc

- New Purchases: DSAC, YY, SOGO, MXIM, EVOJ, BTNB, BTWN, MLAC, TWCT, ABGI, ME, CFIV, DMYI, IS, TWND, NGAC, SKIL, DUNE, GNAC, ATIP, VIEW, GAMCU, TBSAU, ARTAU, MF, GOBI,
- Added Positions: JOBS, NFH, WORK,
- Reduced Positions: GNW, DOYU, SPNT,
- Sold Out: CBPO, ACHC, HEC, TCOM, JD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Maso Capital Partners Ltd
- 51job Inc (JOBS) - 675,837 shares, 17.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1344.87%
- New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 3,679,305 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.76%
- Duddell Street Acquisition Corp (DSAC) - 4,000,000 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- JOYY Inc (YY) - 350,000 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- (WORK) - 334,917 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.52%
Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.86%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JOYY Inc (YY)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in JOYY Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.66%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sogou Inc (SOGO)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Sogou Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $8.54, with an estimated average price of $8.35. The stock is now traded at around $8.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 1,684,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $99.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Evo Acquisition Corp (EVOJ)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Evo Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd (BTNB)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd initiated holding in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 51job Inc (JOBS)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in 51job Inc by 1344.87%. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $78.9, with an estimated average price of $69.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.23%. The holding were 675,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New Frontier Health Corp (NFH)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in New Frontier Health Corp by 93.76%. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 3,679,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (WORK)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in by 36.52%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 334,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (CBPO)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $117.88 and $119.99, with an estimated average price of $118.25.Sold Out: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The sale prices were between $56.8 and $67.8, with an estimated average price of $62.56.Sold Out: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $8.14 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.83.Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Maso Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.
