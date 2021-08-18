Logo
Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rokos Capital Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck Inc, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rokos Capital Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Rokos Capital Management LLP owns 135 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rokos Capital Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rokos+capital+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rokos Capital Management LLP
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 4,575,000 shares, 20.65% of the total portfolio.
  2. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 11,328,953 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.39%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 92,476 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,180,359 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio.
  5. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 1,350,000 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $173.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.737700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 982,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,145,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $271.229900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 179,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $197.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 258,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 5,045,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Rokos Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 1301.27%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $683.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 109,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Rokos Capital Management LLP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 148.21%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 446,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Rokos Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 904.69%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 150,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Rokos Capital Management LLP added to a holding in QuantumScape Corp by 28.68%. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $20.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 633,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Rokos Capital Management LLP added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 48.49%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.182000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 277,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.

Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rokos Capital Management LLP.

1. Rokos Capital Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rokos Capital Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rokos Capital Management LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rokos Capital Management LLP keeps buying
