Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck Inc, Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rokos Capital Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Rokos Capital Management LLP owns 135 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rokos Capital Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rokos+capital+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 4,575,000 shares, 20.65% of the total portfolio. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 11,328,953 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.39% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 92,476 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,180,359 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 1,350,000 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio.

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $173.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.737700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 982,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,145,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $271.229900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 179,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $197.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 258,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 5,045,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rokos Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 1301.27%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $683.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 109,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rokos Capital Management LLP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 148.21%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 446,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rokos Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 904.69%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 150,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rokos Capital Management LLP added to a holding in QuantumScape Corp by 28.68%. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $20.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 633,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rokos Capital Management LLP added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 48.49%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.182000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 277,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.

Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94.

Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.