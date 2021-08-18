Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: BABA, BMY, MRK, PYPL, PCG, VRTX, SNOW, SNPS, ARE, ZIM, ABBV, WSC, RPRX, LU, MDB, ULCC, DIDI, XPO, PING, PGNY, AVAH, AGTI, CRCT, DSEY, LFST, TRMR, DOCS, BNL, S, S, ZETA, DISAU, CFLT, BHG, OGN, SWIM, CNVY, PATH, CVII.U, PRPC.U, MCW, WPCB.U, HYACU, HYACU, ASZ.U, AUS.U, FSRXU, GLBE, PICC.U, TWOA, IAS, CXM, WKME, FTCI, EGLE, DV, HAYW, TSP, MQ, FA, SRNGU, FTAAU, TASK, DOCN, JOAN, LZ, AGL, ZY, INTA, XM, XMTR, NAPA, BZ, YOU, HNST, VZIO, ZH, FLYW, DIBS, OTLY, OLK, EDR, EDR, KNBE, PRVA, LBRT, SMWB, PAY, PAY, FIGS, RERE, LYEL, ACVA, SEMR,
- Added Positions: TSLA, NVDA, ABNB, QS, TAL,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, V, XLF, EQIX, BIDU, TSM, AAPL, FE, PINS, DADA, BMBL, OCDX, LDI, COUR,
- Sold Out: GOOG, FB, MSFT, XLV, KLAC, XLU, CRM, MA, INTC, LLY, MGM, CCL, ATC, QCOM, AFRM, OSCR, DASH, WISH, SNCY, AI, SANA, PHVS, RAAS,
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 4,575,000 shares, 20.65% of the total portfolio.
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 11,328,953 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.39%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 92,476 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio.
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 1,350,000 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio.
Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $173.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.737700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 982,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,145,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $271.229900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 179,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $197.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 258,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 5,045,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Rokos Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 1301.27%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $683.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 109,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Rokos Capital Management LLP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 148.21%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $196.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 446,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Rokos Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 904.69%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 150,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Rokos Capital Management LLP added to a holding in QuantumScape Corp by 28.68%. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $20.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 633,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Rokos Capital Management LLP added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 48.49%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.182000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 277,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Rokos Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.
