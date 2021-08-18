Covalent Partners LLC Buys Atlas Crest Investment Corp II, African Gold Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp VI, Sells Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp, Broadstone Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp VI

- New Purchases: ACII, AGAC, CCVI, BRPM, SLCR, BYD, COVA, SKYAU, SPKB, EVOJ, MON, FTAA, EAC, NXU, NE, FSNB, CFVI, COIN,
- Added Positions: DHI, UFPI, CCL,
- Reduced Positions: BSN, NEX, CNR,
- Sold Out: MAAC, CCVI.U, FTAAU, NXU.U, FSNB.U,
These are the top 5 holdings of Covalent Partners LLC
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 221,500 shares, 45.17% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 33,500 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio.
- UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 67,000 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.67%
- D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 43,000 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.00%
- Carnival Corp (CCL) - 140,000 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69%
Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Atlas Crest Investment Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 255,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: African Gold Acquisition Corp (AGAC)
Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI)
Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.61, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp (BRPM)
Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 201,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Silver Crest Acquisition Corp (SLCR)
Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Silver Crest Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.783800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 200,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01. The stock is now traded at around $57.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Covalent Partners LLC added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 72.00%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp (MAAC)
Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.87.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI.U)
Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VI. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.17.Sold Out: FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp (FTAAU)
Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.08.Sold Out: Novus Capital Corp II (NXU.U)
Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Novus Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.31, with an estimated average price of $10.07.Sold Out: Fusion Acquisition Corp II (FSNB.U)
Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97.
