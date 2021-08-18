Covalent Partners LLC Buys Atlas Crest Investment Corp II, African Gold Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp VI, Sells Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp, Broadstone Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp VI

New Purchases: ACII, AGAC, CCVI, BRPM, SLCR, BYD, COVA, SKYAU, SPKB, EVOJ, MON, FTAA, EAC, NXU, NE, FSNB, CFVI, COIN,

Waltham, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Atlas Crest Investment Corp II, African Gold Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp VI, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, Silver Crest Acquisition Corp, sells Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp, Broadstone Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp VI, FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp, Novus Capital Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covalent Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Covalent Partners LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 221,500 shares, 45.17% of the total portfolio. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 33,500 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) - 67,000 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.67% D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 43,000 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.00% Carnival Corp (CCL) - 140,000 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69%

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Atlas Crest Investment Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 255,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in African Gold Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.61, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 201,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Silver Crest Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.783800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 200,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covalent Partners LLC initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01. The stock is now traded at around $57.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covalent Partners LLC added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 72.00%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VI. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.17.

Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.08.

Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Novus Capital Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.31, with an estimated average price of $10.07.

Covalent Partners LLC sold out a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97.