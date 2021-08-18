Abingworth LLP Buys Vera Therapeutics Inc, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: VERA, RPHM,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vera Therapeutics Inc, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abingworth LLP. As of 2021Q2, Abingworth LLP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) - 4,168,718 shares, 32.67% of the total portfolio. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) - 1,203,135 shares, 14.21% of the total portfolio. Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA) - 2,960,231 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. New Position Sientra Inc (SIEN) - 2,390,843 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (RPHM) - 1,962,221 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. New Position

Abingworth LLP initiated holding in Vera Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $16.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.44%. The holding were 2,960,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Abingworth LLP initiated holding in Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $8.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.35%. The holding were 1,962,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.