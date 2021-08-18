Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd Buys Alcoa Corp, Teck Resources, ArcelorMittal SA

For the details of Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asia+research+%26+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd
- Alcoa Corp (AA) - 2,036,752 shares, 43.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 2,483,780 shares, 33.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ArcelorMittal SA (MT) - 1,097,085 shares, 19.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 137,000 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DiDi Global Inc (DIDI) - 120,000 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $41.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 43.34%. The holding were 2,036,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $22.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 33.06%. The holding were 2,483,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)
Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $30.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.68%. The holding were 1,097,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 137,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)
Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd.
