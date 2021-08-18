Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd Buys Alcoa Corp, Teck Resources, ArcelorMittal SA

New Purchases: AA, TECK, MT, FCX, DIDI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alcoa Corp, Teck Resources, ArcelorMittal SA, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, DiDi Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd owns 5 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $41.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 43.34%. The holding were 2,036,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $22.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 33.06%. The holding were 2,483,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $30.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.68%. The holding were 1,097,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 137,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.