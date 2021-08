Pictet Asset Management Ltd Buys Equinix Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, MercadoLibre Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Equinix Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, WestRock Co, sells Alphabet Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, MercadoLibre Inc, AMETEK Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 1749 stocks with a total value of $91.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pictet+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 3,037,588 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,131,316 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,871,466 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 5,487,473 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 3,606,562 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%

Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26. The stock is now traded at around $29.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,471,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $15.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,800,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.18 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,366,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 636,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in AiHuiShou International Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $11.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,972,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $64.09. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 604,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 32.03%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $822.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,225,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 27.19%. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $73.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,601,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 160.02%. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $395.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 740,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 56.12%. The purchase prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87. The stock is now traded at around $160.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,642,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 336.43%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,694,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in WestRock Co by 62.19%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $50.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,727,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Velodyne Lidar Inc. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $11.78.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $3.31 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.88.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.