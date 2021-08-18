TCI Fund Management Ltd Buys Canadian National Railway Co, Boston Properties Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Sells KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp

New Purchases: ARE, KRC,

ARE, KRC, Added Positions: CNI, BXP, CHTR,

CNI, BXP, CHTR, Reduced Positions: UNP,

UNP, Sold Out: KLAC, LRCX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian National Railway Co, Boston Properties Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Kilroy Realty Corp, sells KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TCI Fund Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, TCI Fund Management Ltd owns 13 stocks with a total value of $40.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 10,385,430 shares, 18.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,952,307 shares, 18.45% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,483,405 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 55,860,385 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 14,057,890 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio.

TCI Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $205.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 163,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TCI Fund Management Ltd initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $69.17. The stock is now traded at around $66.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 120,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TCI Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 44.93%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 30,107,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TCI Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $114.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 11,432,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TCI Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.

TCI Fund Management Ltd sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94.