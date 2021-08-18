Logo
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd Buys Airbnb Inc, Intapp Inc, DiDi Global Inc, Sells ContextLogic Inc, , Financial Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Singapore, U0, based Investment company Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Airbnb Inc, Intapp Inc, DiDi Global Inc, Flywire Corp, Payoneer Global Inc, sells ContextLogic Inc, , Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd owns 99 stocks with a total value of $34.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/temasek+holdings+%28private%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD
  1. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 5,092,825 shares, 25.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.44%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 9,502,785 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 11,649,807 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 5,937,184 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio.
  5. Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 97,259,407 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 4,836,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intapp Inc (INTA)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in Intapp Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $28, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 22,133,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 33,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Flywire Corp (FLYW)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $33.57. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 10,635,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in Payoneer Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $3.46. The stock is now traded at around $8.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,242,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,904,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 63.87%. The purchase prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,075,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 87.16%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 291,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 223.33%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.182000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,196,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 1339.78%. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $62.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 224,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in Karuna Therapeutics Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $107.45 and $135.95, with an estimated average price of $116.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (CBPO)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $117.88 and $119.99, with an estimated average price of $118.25.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26.

Sold Out: AC Immune SA (ACIU)

Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in AC Immune SA. The sale prices were between $6.04 and $8.37, with an estimated average price of $6.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD. Also check out:

1. TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD keeps buying
