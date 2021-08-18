Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd Buys Airbnb Inc, Intapp Inc, DiDi Global Inc, Sells ContextLogic Inc, , Financial Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: ABNB, INTA, DIDI, FLYW, PAYO, KRE, STEM, LCTU, INTC, SOFI, SOFI, COPX, PICK, STNE, IMAB, SMH, LCTD, BIDU, XME, INFY, EDU, BZ, MQ, PCOR, FIGS, ABCL, API, TASK, FA, MCW, LFST, SWIM, COIN, GRCL, YQ, EDR, EDR, RUBY, CNTA,
- Added Positions: EWY, TMO, IBN, CRM, TAL, SNOW, AFRM, BEAM, VIR, FIXX, PDD, KRTX,
- Reduced Positions: BLK, WISH, IWM, BABA, MSFT, XLB, IAU, DASH, CTVA,
- Sold Out: CBPO, XLF, ADBE, INDA, EWZ, ACIU, PCVX,
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 5,092,825 shares, 25.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.44%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 9,502,785 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 11,649,807 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%
- Visa Inc (V) - 5,937,184 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio.
- Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 97,259,407 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio.
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 4,836,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intapp Inc (INTA)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in Intapp Inc. The purchase prices were between $28 and $28, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 22,133,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 33,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Flywire Corp (FLYW)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $33.57. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 10,635,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in Payoneer Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $3.46. The stock is now traded at around $8.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,242,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,904,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 63.87%. The purchase prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,075,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 87.16%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 291,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 223.33%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.182000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,196,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 1339.78%. The purchase prices were between $48.37 and $77.97, with an estimated average price of $63.96. The stock is now traded at around $62.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 224,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd added to a holding in Karuna Therapeutics Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $107.45 and $135.95, with an estimated average price of $116.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (CBPO)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $117.88 and $119.99, with an estimated average price of $118.25.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26.Sold Out: AC Immune SA (ACIU)
Temasek Holdings (private) Ltd sold out a holding in AC Immune SA. The sale prices were between $6.04 and $8.37, with an estimated average price of $6.92.
