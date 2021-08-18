Logo
Graham Capital Management, L.P. Buys Antero Resources Corp, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Under Armour Inc, Sells Whiting Petroleum Corp, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rowayton, CT, based Investment company Graham Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Antero Resources Corp, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Under Armour Inc, EQT Corp, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, sells Whiting Petroleum Corp, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Microsoft Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, Tilray Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Graham Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Graham Capital Management, L.P. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $765 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Graham Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/graham+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Graham Capital Management, L.P.
  1. Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 7,535,078 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3178.36%
  2. SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) - 500,000 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio.
  3. Dollar General Corp (DG) - 190,000 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.39%
  4. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) - 833,333 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF) - 2,642,000 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.82%
New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84. The stock is now traded at around $36.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 833,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UA)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.32 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $20.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 1,308,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $36.878300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 250,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $104.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Antero Resources Corp by 3178.36%. The purchase prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $12.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.35%. The holding were 7,535,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EQT Corp (EQT)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in EQT Corp by 742.51%. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 1,042,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in CNX Resources Corp by 548.40%. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 529,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 27.82%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,642,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Community Health Systems Inc by 180.84%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.495500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 452,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 138.09%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 117,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $32.97 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $42.78.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Graham Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Graham Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Graham Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Graham Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Graham Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
