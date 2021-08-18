Logo
Bramshill Investments, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF, Walmart Inc, China Yuchai International, Sells Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bramshill Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF, Walmart Inc, China Yuchai International, Blackrock Duration Income Trust, Newtek Business Services Corp, sells Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bramshill Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bramshill Investments, LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bramshill Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bramshill+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bramshill Investments, LLC
  1. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) - 1,283,870 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 5,857,390 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146225.01%
  3. Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc (HIO) - 5,720,137 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.11%
  4. China Yuchai International Ltd (CYD) - 6,010,152 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust (BLW) - 10,021,320 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1701.35%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT)

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.28 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $29.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.27%. The holding were 1,283,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: China Yuchai International Ltd (CYD)

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in China Yuchai International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $14.168000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.67%. The holding were 6,010,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 2,501,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS)

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $15.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 2,205,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 3,302,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,291,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 146225.01%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.05%. The holding were 5,857,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust (BLW)

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust by 1701.35%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $16.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 10,021,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Newtek Business Services Corp (NEWT)

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Newtek Business Services Corp by 13355.56%. The purchase prices were between $26.51 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $31.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.039800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 12,626,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Norsk Hydro ASA by 8240.65%. The purchase prices were between $5.76 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $6.47. The stock is now traded at around $6.810100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 4,044,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 54435.01%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 8,029,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 2667.43%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $61.44, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $56.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 874,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: GMAC Capital Trust I (ALLYPA.PFD)

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in GMAC Capital Trust I. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $25.5.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPA.PFD)

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $25.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPB.PFD)

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $27.05 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $27.56.

Sold Out: PartnerRe Ltd (PREPH.PFD)

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in PartnerRe Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

Sold Out: Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAKPA.PFD)

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The sale prices were between $26.6 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $27.04.

Sold Out: Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS)

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $13.51, with an estimated average price of $13.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bramshill Investments, LLC. Also check out:

1. Bramshill Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bramshill Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bramshill Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bramshill Investments, LLC keeps buying
