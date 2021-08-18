Bramshill Investments, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF, Walmart Inc, China Yuchai International, Sells Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF, Walmart Inc, China Yuchai International, Blackrock Duration Income Trust, Newtek Business Services Corp, sells Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bramshill Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bramshill Investments, LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) - 1,283,870 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. New Position Walmart Inc (WMT) - 5,857,390 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146225.01% Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc (HIO) - 5,720,137 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.11% China Yuchai International Ltd (CYD) - 6,010,152 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. New Position Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust (BLW) - 10,021,320 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1701.35%

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.28 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $29.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.27%. The holding were 1,283,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in China Yuchai International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $14.168000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.67%. The holding were 6,010,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 2,501,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $15.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 2,205,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $13.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 3,302,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,291,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 146225.01%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.05%. The holding were 5,857,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust by 1701.35%. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $16.93. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 10,021,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Newtek Business Services Corp by 13355.56%. The purchase prices were between $26.51 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $31.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.039800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 12,626,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Norsk Hydro ASA by 8240.65%. The purchase prices were between $5.76 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $6.47. The stock is now traded at around $6.810100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 4,044,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 54435.01%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 8,029,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 2667.43%. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $61.44, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $56.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 874,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in GMAC Capital Trust I. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $25.5.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $25.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $27.05 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $27.56.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in PartnerRe Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.27 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The sale prices were between $26.6 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $27.04.

Bramshill Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $13.51, with an estimated average price of $13.03.