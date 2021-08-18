Logo
Tremblant Capital Group Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Ping Identity Holding Corp, Sells Proofpoint Inc, WEX Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Tremblant Capital Group (Current Portfolio) buys T-Mobile US Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Ping Identity Holding Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, Nordstrom Inc, sells Proofpoint Inc, WEX Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Liberty Formula One Group, Realogy Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tremblant Capital Group. As of 2021Q2, Tremblant Capital Group owns 45 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tremblant+capital+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP
  1. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 3,423,700 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio.
  2. Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 3,430,960 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
  3. Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 609,044 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.75%
  4. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 884,544 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.27%
  5. Brinker International Inc (EAT) - 2,544,894 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.72%
New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $141.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 887,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.59 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $23.53. The stock is now traded at around $23.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 3,359,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CarLotz Inc (LOTZ)

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in CarLotz Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.38 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $6.31. The stock is now traded at around $3.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 6,614,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 188.95%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3238.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 36,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 187.61%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.078700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 1,956,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Nordstrom Inc by 64.97%. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.48. The stock is now traded at around $33.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 3,872,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Chewy Inc by 4012.35%. The purchase prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $93.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 498,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 48.66%. The purchase prices were between $177.87 and $202.86, with an estimated average price of $190.94. The stock is now traded at around $222.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 445,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $90.78 and $108.1, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $78.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 687,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: WEX Inc (WEX)

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $187.76 and $229.02, with an estimated average price of $205.13.

Sold Out: Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.05.

Sold Out: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The sale prices were between $51.72 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $57.87.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Sold Out: Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The sale prices were between $85.83 and $99.11, with an estimated average price of $92.52.

Sold Out: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co. The sale prices were between $38.05 and $46.36, with an estimated average price of $42.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP. Also check out:

1. TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP's Undervalued Stocks
2. TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
