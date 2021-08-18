Logo
Engle Capital Management, L.P. Buys iHeartMedia Inc, Five9 Inc, NCR Corp, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Frontdoor Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Engle Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys iHeartMedia Inc, Five9 Inc, NCR Corp, Procore Technologies Inc, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Frontdoor Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Paya Holdings Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engle Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Engle Capital Management, L.P. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $683 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Engle Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/engle+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Engle Capital Management, L.P.
  1. Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 833,000 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.76%
  2. Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 1,400,000 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%
  3. LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 517,000 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.99%
  4. Signature Bank (SBNY) - 179,000 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.79%
  5. iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 1,565,000 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 1,565,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $180.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NCR Corp (NCR)

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 490,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $98.34, with an estimated average price of $87.67. The stock is now traded at around $85.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 233,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $55.59, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $50.990300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Phreesia Inc (PHR)

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Phreesia Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.51 and $61.94, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $64.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Signature Bank by 73.79%. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $248.684700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 179,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 314.71%. The purchase prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12. The stock is now traded at around $99.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 141,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $268.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)

Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.239400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66.

Sold Out: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.13 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.65.

Sold Out: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $22.41.

Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35.

Sold Out: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $114.34 and $141.92, with an estimated average price of $125.66.

Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Engle Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Engle Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Engle Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Engle Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Engle Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
