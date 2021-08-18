Engle Capital Management, L.P. Buys iHeartMedia Inc, Five9 Inc, NCR Corp, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Frontdoor Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: IHRT, FIVN, NCR, PCOR, DOCN, PHR, FSLY, CSGP, PYPL, MDP, LZ, YOU,
- Added Positions: SBNY, SI, NICE, MGI,
- Reduced Positions: FTDR, LPLA, EB, BILL, CCK, LYFT, UTZ, PTC,
- Sold Out: SCHW, PAYA, DNB, GDDY, PEGA, GPS, GHVI, NET, CRSA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Engle Capital Management, L.P.
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 833,000 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.76%
- Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 1,400,000 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 517,000 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.99%
- Signature Bank (SBNY) - 179,000 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.79%
- iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 1,565,000 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 1,565,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $180.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NCR Corp (NCR)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 490,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $98.34, with an estimated average price of $87.67. The stock is now traded at around $85.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 233,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $55.59, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $50.990300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Phreesia Inc (PHR)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Phreesia Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.51 and $61.94, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $64.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Signature Bank by 73.79%. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $248.684700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 179,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 314.71%. The purchase prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12. The stock is now traded at around $99.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 141,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $268.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.239400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66.Sold Out: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.13 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.65.Sold Out: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $22.41.Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35.Sold Out: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $114.34 and $141.92, with an estimated average price of $125.66.Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)
Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93.
