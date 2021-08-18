Prime Capital Management Co Ltd Buys DoorDash Inc, Kanzhun, Full Truck Alliance Co, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, Agora Inc

For the details of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prime+capital+management+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 7,013,983 shares, 37.32% of the total portfolio.
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 571,389 shares, 17.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 416,894 shares, 17.67% of the total portfolio.
- KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 1,463,292 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
- Kanzhun Ltd (BZ) - 1,305,752 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
Prime Capital Management Co Ltd initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $189.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.86%. The holding were 571,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kanzhun Ltd (BZ)
Prime Capital Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $33.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.08%. The holding were 1,305,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)
Prime Capital Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Prime Capital Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.
Here is the complete portfolio of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd.
