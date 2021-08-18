Prime Capital Management Co Ltd Buys DoorDash Inc, Kanzhun, Full Truck Alliance Co, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, Agora Inc

New Purchases: DASH, BZ, YMM,

DASH, BZ, YMM, Reduced Positions: API, BEKE,

API, BEKE, Sold Out: UBER,

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DoorDash Inc, Kanzhun, Full Truck Alliance Co, sells Uber Technologies Inc, Agora Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $570 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prime+capital+management+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 7,013,983 shares, 37.32% of the total portfolio. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 571,389 shares, 17.86% of the total portfolio. New Position Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 416,894 shares, 17.67% of the total portfolio. KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 1,463,292 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23% Kanzhun Ltd (BZ) - 1,305,752 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. New Position

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $189.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.86%. The holding were 571,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $33.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.08%. The holding were 1,305,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.