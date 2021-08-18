East Coast Asset Management, LLC. Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Snowflake Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

New Purchases: VEA, TMO,

Essex, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Snowflake Inc, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, East Coast Asset Management, LLC.. As of 2021Q2, East Coast Asset Management, LLC. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $430 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 221,915 shares, 17.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.10% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,292 shares, 14.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 72,880 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 159,252 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 58,520 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%

East Coast Asset Management, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

East Coast Asset Management, LLC. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $550.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

East Coast Asset Management, LLC. added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 53.28%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $279.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

East Coast Asset Management, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.