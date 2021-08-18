Credit Capital Investments LLC Buys Alcoa Corp, Rio Tinto PLC, BorgWarner Inc, Sells Alerian MLP ETF, NVIDIA Corp, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: AA, RIO, BWA, LVS, ETSY, PYPL, ADSK,
- Added Positions: MU, FSLR, T, VTRS,
- Reduced Positions: AMLP, JPM, LUMN, BAC, CF, TROX, DXC, QCOM, VZ, WFC, WMT,
- Sold Out: NVDA, GE, AVGO, CRM, F,
These are the top 5 holdings of Credit Capital Investments LLC
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 134,000 shares, 28.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68%
- CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 150,000 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
- Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) - 330,000 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
- AT&T Inc (T) - 221,000 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%
- Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 100,000 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio.
Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $41.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $74.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $191.802400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Credit Capital Investments LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $271.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 753 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
Credit Capital Investments LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.
