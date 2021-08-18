Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Slam Corp, 51job Inc, MCAP Acquisition Corp, Sells Slam Corp, MCAP Acquisition Corp, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Slam Corp, 51job Inc, MCAP Acquisition Corp, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II, sells Slam Corp, MCAP Acquisition Corp, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II, FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corbin Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $483 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Corbin Capital Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corbin+capital+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Slam Corp (SLAM) - 4,500,000 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. New Position 51job Inc (JOBS) - 532,953 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. New Position MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQ) - 2,475,000 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. New Position VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc (VPCC) - 2,227,495 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. New Position VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (VPCB) - 2,227,495 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. New Position

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Slam Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.686700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.04%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in 51job Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $78.9, with an estimated average price of $69.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 532,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 2,475,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 2,227,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 2,227,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Slam Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.18.

Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97.