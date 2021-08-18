Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Slam Corp, 51job Inc, MCAP Acquisition Corp, Sells Slam Corp, MCAP Acquisition Corp, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

- New Purchases: SLAM, JOBS, MACQ, VPCC, VPCB, FTPA, HERA, ATHN, MBAC, IIII, TWLV, PUCK, MON, FACA, PWP, BIOT, PAYO, LOKM, STRE, TWNT, GXII, FTAA, LGV, BRIVU, EJFA, BVH, SNII, DHCA, BRPM, TWNI,
- Reduced Positions: LNFA, GWW, SNII.U, CHRW, VCVC, TWNI.U,
- Sold Out: SLAMU, MACQU, VPCBU, HERAU, FTOC, ATHN.U, MBAC.U, TWLVU, FACA.U, LOKM.U, FTIV, STRE.U, TWNT.U, FTAAU, LGV.U, BXG, EJFAU, DHCAU, BRPMU, HHC, UPS, FLMN,
For the details of Corbin Capital Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corbin+capital+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Corbin Capital Partners, L.P.
- Slam Corp (SLAM) - 4,500,000 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- 51job Inc (JOBS) - 532,953 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQ) - 2,475,000 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc (VPCC) - 2,227,495 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (VPCB) - 2,227,495 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Slam Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.686700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.04%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 51job Inc (JOBS)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in 51job Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $78.9, with an estimated average price of $69.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 532,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQ)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 2,475,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc (VPCC)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 2,227,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (VPCB)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 2,227,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp (FTPA)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Slam Corp (SLAMU)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Slam Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQU)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (VPCBU)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (HERAU)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.02.Sold Out: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOC)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.18.Sold Out: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp (ATHN.U)
Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97.
