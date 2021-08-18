Vestcor Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Sells Discovery Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, NextEra Energy Inc

- New Purchases: PAVE, PFPT, PPD, GOLD, NUAN, AGG, APGB, AQN, TIXT, ANZU, CENH, SAFM, UHAL, WARR, ASZ, IBER, FVIV, XEC, MRNA, CSTA, JOFF, TLND, ESM, RILY, BNL, MTAC, TOLZ, DWIN, PRSR, GSEV, SPKB, AQNU, RYN, CUBE, FRPT, NSA, ATH, POW, PFDR, ARTAU, KIII, GIIX, DHBC, IPVI, IPVF, DTOC, GTPB, LCAA, TBSA, LEGA, OPA, EOCW.U, AVA, HAIN, APLE, CONX, AKIC, LHC, NRAC, ROSS, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DNAA, PSB, PAAS, SQ, NET, GSAQ, SSAA, SPAQ, SPAQ, IPVA, PLMI, JUGGU, CWST, EWBC, SBNY, UNFI, ORBC, BX, MELI, HPP, IRT, TWLO, SNAP, CHNG, TACA, TVAC, CRU, ENVI, ENVI, FSSI, OHPA, FRON, GAPA, LMNX, SLAB, USM, VIRT, AFIN, ROKU, UBER, CRWD, CAS, PV, HCNEU, CPTK, TWNI, KAII, AUS, AURC, TRCA, PDOT, AGGR, FRXB, CLAA, GTPA, NGCA, GGPI, VGII, KWT, HIW, KKR, WDAY, TTD, OKTA, PINS, PTON, LCAP, EQD, MDH, DCRN, SKIN, TETC, WALD, ICLN, ALX, Y, ALNY, AFG, NLY, ACGL, BG, CRL, CCK, EXAS, LII, MKL, NVAX, ON, PCG, PTC, PLUG, PII, SGEN, XPO, STLD, UGI, UBA, MTN, HEI.A, OC, LBTYK, JAZZ, VMW, KDP, AGNC, LEA, ST, SSNC, CLDT, APO, GWRE, SPLK, REXR, RNG, ALLY, ZEN, FWONK, W, HUBS, GDDY, TRU, TDOC, BGNE, COUP, CVNA, MDB, ZS, DBX, CDAY, EQH, AVLR, ELAN, DELL, FUTU, LYFT, AVTR, CLVT, DT, TXG, DDOG, PLTR, BSY, VACQ, NGAC, ABNB, TMPM, RAAC, FLAC, KLAQ, SHAC, DHHC, TBCP, SDAC, ATMR, GIG, SCLE, SLAM, SRNG, KCAC, KCAC, TSPQ, NDAC, EBAC, FMIV, KBWP, ARW, ALV, HEI, LBTYA, RPT, RNR, SEIC, SIRI, BTG, RGA, ZG, CG, VOYA, ARMK, WBT, LSXMA, LSXMK, VST, SE, TW, CHWY, RPRX, OSH, SNOW, U, FSII, FCAX, HLAH, HCIC, GNAC, GMBT, KURI, ENNV, SLAC, IACB, XPDI, LGAC, FSRX, SPGS, NVSA, ASPC, COLI, FACT, HUGS, SNII, AMPI, RXRA, ATAQ, VPCC, DMYQ, VPCB, FRSG, VMEO,
- Added Positions: EEMV, WFG, WMT, KR, SJM, WST, CL, GOOG, ODFL, TGT, ED, VZ, NEM, EXR, KEYS, LSTR, NWSA, REGN, DUK, SFM, DE, PEP, EA, PSA, PG, WSO, WFC, ATVI, BIO, EFAV, COST, DRE, JNJ, WEC, XOP, ADBE, FLO, WY, USMV, IRM, CMCSA, PRAH, CCOI, FCN, HR, MAA, SAIA, XLNX, XLF, CLX, PCH, POOL, TMUS, CSCO, LAMR, LSI, TXN, CENTA, RUN, IMKTA, WMK, CSIQ, SEDG, INVH, PEAK, JPM, REG, SPTN, UPS, TPIC, ZM, AES, AVB, BXP, COHR, DAR, RDY, MA, EPAM, AMH, CFG, SNDR, MTCH, JBSS, MNR, WPC, WDFC, WCN, WIT, RPAI, CXP, HLI, DOCU, AMGN, CSGP, SITC, LLY, FDX, KIM, MRVL, WLTW, LULU, ROIC, MPC, PANW, ALEX, VEEV, LBRDK, YUMC, WORK, WTRG, BMRN, BDN, LNG, CGNX, EQR, FICO, GIS, GS, HRL, INFY, LXP, MED, MOH, NDSN, PZZA, PXD, RPM, TECH, UMH, PODD, BURL, BRX, CTRE, CABO, Z, NVCR, IAC, DKNG, VNQ, SAM, BF.B, DD, EGP, ERIE, FDS, FCX, HBAN, TT, KRG, KNX, LYV, MRTN, NBIX, SPG, STE, SYY, TDY, VIPS, LBRDA,
- Reduced Positions: DISCK, INDA, NEE, AMZN, HD, BAC, T, SNPS, TRV, AIV, WU, V, ABBV, ALL, EQIX, INTU, APAM, AMT, BMY, MSFT, C, AON, BLDP, INTC, BRK.B, FNF, HUM, BIP, AVGO, EFA, HPQ, SBAC, GLPI, CMS, KSU, SBUX, ATUS, ARE, MS, SO, ANTM, VER, LPG, AFL, EXC, EBAY, CONE, MGP, ARCB, DLR, SUI, MDT, UNP, AAPL, MKC, NFLX, PWR, TSCO, DIS, DEA, HPE, AJG, BDX, CDNS, DTE, DOV, GOOGL, MCD, NKE, PGR, QCOM, FB, QTS, RSP, XLE, PLD, APH, FIS, CTSH, ELS, FFIV, GTY, PCAR, VTR, EVR, TSLA, BAH, STAG, IIPR, VICI, KSA, BRO, CPT, DVA, ESS, HIG, ISBC, PNW, RSG, UNH, MASI, HZNP, STOR, BKI, PYPL, COLD, SEAH, ABT, ACN, AMX, BIDU, OFC, XOM, MRK, NVDA, PFE, SLG, STX, LUV, DAL, OPI, CIO, BABA, NXRT, MMM, CB, AMD, MO, AMAT, ADP, TFC, BK, BA, CSX, CVS, CAT, SCHW, CVX, CI, CTXS, KO, BVN, DHR, EIX, EPD, EXPD, GILD, EQC, WELL, HSY, HON, IBM, ICE, ISRG, CSR, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, LOW, MMC, SPGI, MU, MBT, MSI, ES, ORCL, PAYX, LIN, BKNG, O, CRM, SRE, TROW, TJX, TMO, RTX, VRTX, WMB, XEL, EDU, AWK, PM, DBRG, DG, CHTR, PDM, TAL, KMI, NOW, ZTS, HZAC, AOS, ABMD, AAP, A, APD, AKAM, ALB, ALGN, LNT, HES, AEE, AXP, AIG, ANAT, AWR, AMP, ABC, AME, IVZ, ADI, ANSS, ADM, AIZ, ATO, AZO, ADSK, AVY, BLL, BAX, BBY, BIIB, BLK, BWA, BSX, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CWT, CPB, COF, KMX, CAH, CCL, CASY, CE, CNC, CNP, LUMN, CERN, CME, CHD, CINF, CTAS, SBS, CAG, COP, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, ENLC, CMI, DHI, DCP, XRAY, DRI, DVN, DXCM, DISCA, DLTR, D, DPZ, EOG, EMN, ETN, DISH, ECL, EW, EMR, ETR, EFX, EL, RE, EXPE, FMC, FAST, FITB, FE, FISV, F, GRMN, IT, GD, GPC, GPN, ASR, HAL, MNST, LHX, HAS, HVT, HSIC, HEP, HOLX, HST, INFO, IEX, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, IFF, IP, IPG, JBHT, JKHY, J, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, K, KEY, LKQ, LH, SR, LVS, LEN, LNC, LMT, MTB, MGM, MMP, MKTX, MAR, MLM, MAS, MXIM, MCK, MCY, MET, MTD, MCHP, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MCO, VTRS, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NFG, NTAP, NJR, NYCB, NWL, NI, NSC, NTRS, NWN, NWE, NUE, ORLY, OMC, OKE, PNC, PPG, PPL, PKG, PH, PKI, PAA, PFG, PRU, PEG, PHM, DGX, RJF, RF, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROL, ROP, ROST, RCL, SJW, SIVB, SLB, SEE, SHW, SWKS, SNA, SWX, SWK, STT, SYK, NLOK, TTWO, TFX, TER, TXT, GL, WEN, TRMB, TYL, TSN, USB, UDR, URI, UTHR, UTL, UHS, VFC, VLO, VRSN, VNO, VMC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WBA, WAT, WERN, WCC, EVRG, WDC, WHR, WYNN, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, CMG, L, ET, PAC, TDG, LDOS, OMAB, IPGP, CQP, BR, DFS, TEL, ULTA, MSCI, IVR, FTNT, VRSK, TRNO, GNRC, CBOE, LYB, NXPI, GM, TRGP, FRC, FLT, HCA, HII, MOS, FBHS, XYL, APTV, ENPH, PSX, HTA, PNR, YY, WES, IQV, CDW, PSXP, TWTR, PAGP, ALLE, HLT, OGS, PAYC, ANET, CTLT, SYF, CZR, SHLX, QRVO, ETSY, GNL, KHC, UA, FTV, LW, HWM, AM, IR, BKR, ETRN, FOXA, DOW, CTVA, GOTU, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, BIPC,
- Sold Out: GWPH, VBK, RP, APGB.U, TRTN, ANZUU, FLIR, CENHU, ASZ.U, WARR.U, FVIV.U, SLM, ESM.U, RS, UNM, GSEVU, SLGN, STC, GNMK, SRC, MTACU, GE, SBRA, PFDRU, GIIXU, AUS.U, DHBCU, IPVF.U, IPVIU, DTOCU, GTPBU, TBSAU, SVC, GLUU, NRACU, AEM, GNTX, VAR, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, IPVA.U, ADC, ACC, NEU, SNX, DOC, SWAV, OHPAU, AMKR, GPK, JEF, RDWR, SON, TTMI, TDS, UVV, GHC, COR, STAY, MC, DCRNU, TWNI.U, CLAA.U, PDOT.U, FRXB.U, GTPAU, CSGS, GMRE, FCPT, CCX, ATAC.U, STWO, VSPR, SLAMU, SRNGU, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, ALK, AIRC, COG, TPR, CMA, NNN, DXC, FRT, MRO, PENN, PBCT, PVH, UAL, ZION, HBI, NLSN, FANG, NCLH, CTT, AAL, DCBO, TBA, TBCPU, MRAC, SDACU, SLAC.U, SCLEU, NDACU, TSPQ.U, APA, BAM, GPS, HFC, LEG, EGOV, NOV, JWN, PRGO, RL, UAA, ESBA, OUT, SPCE, SWI, OM, HLAHU, SHLS, KURIU, ENNVU, LGACU, IACB.U, ASPCU, NVSAU, FSRXU, SPGS.U, OSCR, COLIU, HUGS.U, FACT.U, SNII.U, AMPI.U, RXRAU, ATAQU, DMYQ.U, FRSGU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Vestcor Inc
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 191,720 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.88%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 342,229 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 293,400 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
- West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 550,300 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 201.20%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 277,986 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.45%
Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 932,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 66,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)
Vestcor Inc initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 159,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $19.500100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 343,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Vestcor Inc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $115.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Vestcor Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 513.50%. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.170500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 530,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)
Vestcor Inc added to a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd by 201.20%. The purchase prices were between $68.29 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 550,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Vestcor Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 88.45%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 277,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Kroger Co (KR)
Vestcor Inc added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 95.43%. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $45.563500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 839,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Vestcor Inc added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 207.86%. The purchase prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $132.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 163,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
Vestcor Inc added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 1412.21%. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $442.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 43,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB.U)
Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.04.Sold Out: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)
Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Triton International Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.74 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $53.08.Sold Out: Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (ANZUU)
Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.98.
