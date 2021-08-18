Logo
Vestcor Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Sells Discovery Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, NextEra Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vestcor Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Walmart Inc, The Kroger Co, sells Discovery Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vestcor Inc. As of 2021Q2, Vestcor Inc owns 1308 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vestcor Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vestcor+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vestcor Inc
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 191,720 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.88%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 342,229 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 293,400 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
  4. West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 550,300 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 201.20%
  5. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 277,986 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.45%
New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 932,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 66,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 159,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $19.500100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 343,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $115.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 513.50%. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.170500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 530,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd by 201.20%. The purchase prices were between $68.29 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 550,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 88.45%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 277,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Kroger Co (KR)

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 95.43%. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $45.563500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 839,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 207.86%. The purchase prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $132.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 163,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 1412.21%. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $442.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 43,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB.U)

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Sold Out: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Triton International Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.74 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $53.08.

Sold Out: Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (ANZUU)

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vestcor Inc. Also check out:

1. Vestcor Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vestcor Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vestcor Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vestcor Inc keeps buying
