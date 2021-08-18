Vestcor Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Sells Discovery Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, NextEra Energy Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Walmart Inc, The Kroger Co, sells Discovery Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vestcor Inc. As of 2021Q2, Vestcor Inc owns 1308 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vestcor Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vestcor+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 191,720 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.88% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 342,229 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 293,400 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 550,300 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 201.20% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 277,986 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.45%

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 932,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 66,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 159,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $19.500100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 343,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $115.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 513.50%. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.170500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 530,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd by 201.20%. The purchase prices were between $68.29 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 550,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 88.45%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 277,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 95.43%. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $45.563500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 839,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 207.86%. The purchase prices were between $126.25 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $132.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 163,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 1412.21%. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $442.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 43,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Triton International Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.74 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $53.08.

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.98.