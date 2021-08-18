Consonance Capital Management LP Buys Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Globus Medical Inc, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, Sells Macrogenics Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Mirati Therapeutics Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Consonance Capital Management LP Buys Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Globus Medical Inc, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, Sells Macrogenics Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Mirati Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Consonance Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Globus Medical Inc, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Legend Biotech Corp, sells Macrogenics Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc, Arvinas Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Consonance Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Consonance Capital Management LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $831 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Consonance Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/consonance+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Consonance Capital Management LP
  1. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) - 3,446,874 shares, 18.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.20%
  2. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 1,199,339 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  3. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) - 979,226 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 1,084,979 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.59%
  5. Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN) - 1,647,497 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.75%
New Purchase: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Consonance Capital Management LP initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $77 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $89.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.48%. The holding were 979,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Consonance Capital Management LP initiated holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.38 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $75.8. The stock is now traded at around $78.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 409,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp (CHFW.U)

Consonance Capital Management LP initiated holding in Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.554500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)

Consonance Capital Management LP initiated holding in Silence Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $22.34 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $24.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 222,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jiya Acquisition Corp (JYAC)

Consonance Capital Management LP initiated holding in Jiya Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Research Alliance Corp II (RACB)

Consonance Capital Management LP initiated holding in Research Alliance Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

Consonance Capital Management LP added to a holding in Globus Medical Inc by 87.59%. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $77.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 1,084,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)

Consonance Capital Management LP added to a holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 27.20%. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $47.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 3,446,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN)

Consonance Capital Management LP added to a holding in Legend Biotech Corp by 83.75%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $41.09, with an estimated average price of $33.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 1,647,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verastem Inc (VSTM)

Consonance Capital Management LP added to a holding in Verastem Inc by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $2.47 and $4.85, with an estimated average price of $3.45. The stock is now traded at around $2.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 13,600,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Macrogenics Inc (MGNX)

Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Macrogenics Inc. The sale prices were between $20.49 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $29.41.

Sold Out: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $179.73, with an estimated average price of $160.98.

Sold Out: Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX)

Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $62.93 and $94.59, with an estimated average price of $74.35.

Sold Out: Arvinas Inc (ARVN)

Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Arvinas Inc. The sale prices were between $60.45 and $84.26, with an estimated average price of $69.37.

Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06.

Sold Out: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)

Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.89 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Consonance Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Consonance Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Consonance Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Consonance Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Consonance Capital Management LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider