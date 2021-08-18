Consonance Capital Management LP Buys Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Globus Medical Inc, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, Sells Macrogenics Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Mirati Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: TNDM, SRPT, CHFW.U, SLN, JYAC, RACB, MSAC, CMAX, BCTG, PANA, TKNO,

TNDM, SRPT, CHFW.U, SLN, JYAC, RACB, MSAC, CMAX, BCTG, PANA, TKNO, Added Positions: GMED, PTGX, LEGN, VSTM,

GMED, PTGX, LEGN, VSTM, Reduced Positions: UTHR, DCPH, AFMD, INFI, NKTX, GMDA, ACET, CASI, SIOX, CLRB, CFMS,

UTHR, DCPH, AFMD, INFI, NKTX, GMDA, ACET, CASI, SIOX, CLRB, CFMS, Sold Out: MGNX, MRTX, TPTX, ARVN, IOVA, ATRA, STXS, CTIC, IMGN, MSACU,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Globus Medical Inc, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Legend Biotech Corp, sells Macrogenics Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc, Arvinas Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Consonance Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Consonance Capital Management LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $831 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX) - 3,446,874 shares, 18.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.20% SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 1,199,339 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) - 979,226 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 1,084,979 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.59% Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN) - 1,647,497 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.75%

Consonance Capital Management LP initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $77 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $89.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.48%. The holding were 979,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Consonance Capital Management LP initiated holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.38 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $75.8. The stock is now traded at around $78.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 409,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Consonance Capital Management LP initiated holding in Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.554500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Consonance Capital Management LP initiated holding in Silence Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $22.34 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $24.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 222,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Consonance Capital Management LP initiated holding in Jiya Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Consonance Capital Management LP initiated holding in Research Alliance Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Consonance Capital Management LP added to a holding in Globus Medical Inc by 87.59%. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $77.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 1,084,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Consonance Capital Management LP added to a holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 27.20%. The purchase prices were between $25.57 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $47.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 3,446,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Consonance Capital Management LP added to a holding in Legend Biotech Corp by 83.75%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $41.09, with an estimated average price of $33.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 1,647,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Consonance Capital Management LP added to a holding in Verastem Inc by 21.41%. The purchase prices were between $2.47 and $4.85, with an estimated average price of $3.45. The stock is now traded at around $2.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 13,600,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Macrogenics Inc. The sale prices were between $20.49 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $29.41.

Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $179.73, with an estimated average price of $160.98.

Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $62.93 and $94.59, with an estimated average price of $74.35.

Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Arvinas Inc. The sale prices were between $60.45 and $84.26, with an estimated average price of $69.37.

Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06.

Consonance Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.89 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.27.