Condire Management, LP Buys Centerra Gold Inc, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Vale SA, Sells Eneti Inc, Coeur Mining Inc, PROSHARES TRUST

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Centerra Gold Inc, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Vale SA, Hudbay Minerals Inc, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, sells Eneti Inc, Coeur Mining Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, SkyWest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Condire Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Condire Management, LP owns 22 stocks with a total value of $467 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 4,924,691 shares, 17.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75% Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU) - 5,261,776 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. New Position First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) - 2,120,332 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 332,635 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 4,861,000 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%

Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Centerra Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.972100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.55%. The holding were 5,261,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $86.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 332,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $19.559900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 885,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $5.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 2,688,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.43 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $8.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 2,600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Eneti Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.58 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 908,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Condire Management, LP added to a holding in McEwen Mining Inc by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $1.04 and $1.65, with an estimated average price of $1.32. The stock is now traded at around $1.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 13,726,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Condire Management, LP sold out a holding in Eneti Inc. The sale prices were between $15.3 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.55.

Condire Management, LP sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $88.25 and $123.04, with an estimated average price of $105.29.

Condire Management, LP sold out a holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $77.87 and $102.51, with an estimated average price of $93.14.

Condire Management, LP sold out a holding in SkyWest Inc. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $55.93, with an estimated average price of $49.46.