Condire Management, LP Buys Centerra Gold Inc, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Vale SA, Sells Eneti Inc, Coeur Mining Inc, PROSHARES TRUST

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Condire Management, LP Buys Centerra Gold Inc, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Vale SA, Sells Eneti Inc, Coeur Mining Inc, PROSHARES TRUST

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Condire Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Centerra Gold Inc, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Vale SA, Hudbay Minerals Inc, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, sells Eneti Inc, Coeur Mining Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, SkyWest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Condire Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Condire Management, LP owns 22 stocks with a total value of $467 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Condire Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/condire+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Condire Management, LP
  1. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 4,924,691 shares, 17.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75%
  2. Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU) - 5,261,776 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) - 2,120,332 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio.
  4. Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 332,635 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 4,861,000 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
New Purchase: Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU)

Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Centerra Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.972100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.55%. The holding were 5,261,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)

Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $86.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 332,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)

Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $19.559900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 885,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)

Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $5.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 2,688,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM)

Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.43 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $8.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 2,600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eneti Inc (NETI)

Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Eneti Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.58 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 908,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McEwen Mining Inc (MUX)

Condire Management, LP added to a holding in McEwen Mining Inc by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $1.04 and $1.65, with an estimated average price of $1.32. The stock is now traded at around $1.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 13,726,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Eneti Inc (SR4)

Condire Management, LP sold out a holding in Eneti Inc. The sale prices were between $15.3 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.55.

Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Condire Management, LP sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $88.25 and $123.04, with an estimated average price of $105.29.

Sold Out: Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA)

Condire Management, LP sold out a holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $77.87 and $102.51, with an estimated average price of $93.14.

Sold Out: SkyWest Inc (SKYW)

Condire Management, LP sold out a holding in SkyWest Inc. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $55.93, with an estimated average price of $49.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Condire Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Condire Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Condire Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Condire Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Condire Management, LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider