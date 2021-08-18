Condire Management, LP Buys Centerra Gold Inc, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Vale SA, Sells Eneti Inc, Coeur Mining Inc, PROSHARES TRUST

- New Purchases: CGAU, OAS, VALE, HBM, RYAM, NETI, WLL, GDX, CRC,
- Added Positions: SBSW, MUX, GSS, KGC,
- Reduced Positions: CDE,
- Sold Out: SR4, TQQQ, TNA, SKYW,
These are the top 5 holdings of Condire Management, LP
- Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 4,924,691 shares, 17.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75%
- Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU) - 5,261,776 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) - 2,120,332 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) - 332,635 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 4,861,000 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Centerra Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.972100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.55%. The holding were 5,261,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)
Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $86.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 332,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)
Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $19.559900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 885,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)
Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $5.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 2,688,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM)
Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.43 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $8.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 2,600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eneti Inc (NETI)
Condire Management, LP initiated holding in Eneti Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.58 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 908,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: McEwen Mining Inc (MUX)
Condire Management, LP added to a holding in McEwen Mining Inc by 24.04%. The purchase prices were between $1.04 and $1.65, with an estimated average price of $1.32. The stock is now traded at around $1.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 13,726,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Eneti Inc (SR4)
Condire Management, LP sold out a holding in Eneti Inc. The sale prices were between $15.3 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.55.Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
Condire Management, LP sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $88.25 and $123.04, with an estimated average price of $105.29.Sold Out: Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA)
Condire Management, LP sold out a holding in Direxion Dialy Small Cap Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $77.87 and $102.51, with an estimated average price of $93.14.Sold Out: SkyWest Inc (SKYW)
Condire Management, LP sold out a holding in SkyWest Inc. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $55.93, with an estimated average price of $49.46.
