United Bank Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

- New Purchases: LUV, PACB, XT, ARRY, CHTR, TSM, ASND, NVDA, SPGI, CP, ICE, PANW, UNH,
- Added Positions: SCHP, HUBB, ARKK, HRL, CLX, D, MRK, V, UNP, GOOG, PFE, PFF, FDX, CVS, PEP, INTU, RTX, GPC, TGT, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, JPM, AAPL, MSFT, IWR, VNQ, IWM, UBSI, CSX, VWO, VO, DOV, GLW, ABT, IJH, IBM, LOW, T, APD, ED, EMR, XOM, USB, AEP, ABBV, CMCSA, EEM, IRM, BIV, PM, VXUS, NFLX, MO, SO, GOOGL, LLY, AMZN, VTI, EFA, WFC, HD, DUK, ACN, LMT, PKTX, OTIS, NKE, BRK.B, IWF, CARR, HON, DOW,
- Sold Out: IEF, IWB, LQD, DAL, IEFA, ITA, VYM, GE, HYG, PDBC, RWR, DON, CME, VRSK, TSLA, PSX, OC, WBA, CDW, XLU, CTVA, MPC, CRM, KMB, DEO, CMI,
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 571,418 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%
- Hubbell Inc (HUBB) - 305,476 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.31%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 721,812 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.59%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 247,185 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 123,901 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%
United Bank initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)
United Bank initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.3 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $27.729800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (XT)
United Bank initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
United Bank initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $18.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
United Bank initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $788.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 616 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
United Bank initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $111.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
United Bank added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 71.59%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 721,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
United Bank added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.88%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $117.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
United Bank added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 38.55%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
United Bank added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 32.70%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $275.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
United Bank sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
United Bank sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
United Bank sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
United Bank sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
United Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
United Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $102.07 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $107.44.
