United Bank Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, ISHARES TRUST, ARK Innovation ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Delta Air Lines Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Bank . As of 2021Q2, United Bank owns 161 stocks with a total value of $743 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 571,418 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11% Hubbell Inc (HUBB) - 305,476 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.31% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 721,812 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 247,185 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 123,901 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%

United Bank initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Bank initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.3 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $27.729800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Bank initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Bank initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $18.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Bank initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $788.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Bank initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $111.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Bank added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 71.59%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 721,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Bank added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.88%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $117.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Bank added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 38.55%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Bank added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 32.70%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $275.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

United Bank sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.

United Bank sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02.

United Bank sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.

United Bank sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

United Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.

United Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $102.07 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $107.44.