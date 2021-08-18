United Bank Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

United Bank Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company United Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, ISHARES TRUST, ARK Innovation ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Delta Air Lines Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Bank . As of 2021Q2, United Bank owns 161 stocks with a total value of $743 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UNITED BANK 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+bank+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of UNITED BANK
  1. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 571,418 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%
  2. Hubbell Inc (HUBB) - 305,476 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.31%
  3. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 721,812 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.59%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 247,185 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 123,901 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%
New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

United Bank initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

United Bank initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.3 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $27.729800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (XT)

United Bank initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

United Bank initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $18.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 35,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

United Bank initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $788.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

United Bank initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $111.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

United Bank added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 71.59%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 721,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

United Bank added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.88%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $117.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

United Bank added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 38.55%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

United Bank added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 32.70%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $275.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

United Bank sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

United Bank sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

United Bank sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

United Bank sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

United Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

United Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $102.07 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $107.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of UNITED BANK . Also check out:

1. UNITED BANK 's Undervalued Stocks
2. UNITED BANK 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. UNITED BANK 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that UNITED BANK keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider