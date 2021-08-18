Soviero Asset Management, LP Buys Community Health Systems Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Pitney Bowes Inc, Sells WestRock Co, GameStop Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc

- New Purchases: CYH, WBA, PBI, TENB, OGN, BERY, JBLU, CNR, FEYE, HEXO, WTI, JAZZ, BODY, EGLX,
- Added Positions: CBRL, NWL, RRGB, TUP, HT, PBPB, COTY, VOXX, CSIQ,
- Reduced Positions: MAXR, GILD, WW, JMIA, UNFI, RILY, AUY, SWN, SLGG, HMHC,
- Sold Out: WRK, GME, CZR, LAD, GPK, TMHC, HBAN, ET, T, GMBL, PLNT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Soviero Asset Management, LP
- Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 2,580,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.12%
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 1,300,000 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio.
- Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 800,000 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) - 400,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 330,000 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.
Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 3,300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)
Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $7.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 2,700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)
Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 421,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)
Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $65.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)
Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17. The stock is now traded at around $135.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $25.99 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB)
Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $30 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,020,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)
Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $11.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Potbelly Corp (PBPB)
Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Potbelly Corp by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $5.91 and $8.95, with an estimated average price of $6.98. The stock is now traded at around $6.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89.Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)
Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $140.99 and $302.56, with an estimated average price of $194.35.Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.Sold Out: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47.Sold Out: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)
Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The sale prices were between $25.93 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.75.Sold Out: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)
Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.27.
