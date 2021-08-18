Soviero Asset Management, LP Buys Community Health Systems Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Pitney Bowes Inc, Sells WestRock Co, GameStop Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Soviero Asset Management, LP Buys Community Health Systems Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Pitney Bowes Inc, Sells WestRock Co, GameStop Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Soviero Asset Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Community Health Systems Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Pitney Bowes Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, Organon, sells WestRock Co, GameStop Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Maxar Technologies Inc, Lithia Motors Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soviero Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Soviero Asset Management, LP owns 47 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Soviero Asset Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soviero+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Soviero Asset Management, LP
  1. Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 2,580,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.12%
  2. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 1,300,000 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio.
  3. Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 800,000 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio.
  4. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) - 400,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio.
  5. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 330,000 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)

Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 3,300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)

Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $7.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 2,700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 421,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $65.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17. The stock is now traded at around $135.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $25.99 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB)

Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $30 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,020,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $11.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Potbelly Corp (PBPB)

Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Potbelly Corp by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $5.91 and $8.95, with an estimated average price of $6.98. The stock is now traded at around $6.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)

Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)

Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $140.99 and $302.56, with an estimated average price of $194.35.

Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.

Sold Out: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47.

Sold Out: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The sale prices were between $25.93 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.75.

Sold Out: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Soviero Asset Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Soviero Asset Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Soviero Asset Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Soviero Asset Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Soviero Asset Management, LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider