Soviero Asset Management, LP Buys Community Health Systems Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Pitney Bowes Inc, Sells WestRock Co, GameStop Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Community Health Systems Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Pitney Bowes Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, Organon, sells WestRock Co, GameStop Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Maxar Technologies Inc, Lithia Motors Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soviero Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Soviero Asset Management, LP owns 47 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 2,580,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.12% Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 1,300,000 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 800,000 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) - 400,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 330,000 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.

Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 3,300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.16 and $9.73, with an estimated average price of $8.34. The stock is now traded at around $7.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 2,700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 421,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $65.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17. The stock is now traded at around $135.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $25.99 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $30 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,020,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $11.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Potbelly Corp by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $5.91 and $8.95, with an estimated average price of $6.98. The stock is now traded at around $6.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $140.99 and $302.56, with an estimated average price of $194.35.

Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.

Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47.

Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The sale prices were between $25.93 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.75.

Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.27.