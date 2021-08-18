Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Buys Facebook Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, United Breweries Co Inc, Sells Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Enel Americas SA, America Movil SAB de CV

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Buys Facebook Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, United Breweries Co Inc, Sells Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Enel Americas SA, America Movil SAB de CV

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Banco BTG Pactual S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, United Breweries Co Inc, Enel Chile SA, Barrick Gold Corp, sells Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Enel Americas SA, America Movil SAB de CV, Newmont Corp, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banco BTG Pactual S.A.. As of 2021Q2, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owns 94 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/banco+btg+pactual+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 69,716 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 5,550 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 476.92%
  3. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 73,000 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio.
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,000 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio.
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,874 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.09%
New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.99%. The holding were 69,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Banco Santander Mexico SA (BSMX)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. initiated holding in Banco Santander Mexico SA. The purchase prices were between $5.5 and $6.53, with an estimated average price of $5.87. The stock is now traded at around $5.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 401,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. initiated holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 156,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 9,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.330100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 43,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. initiated holding in BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $3.93. The stock is now traded at around $4.225200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 362,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 476.92%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1788.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 5,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Breweries Co Inc (CCU)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. added to a holding in United Breweries Co Inc by 465.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.47 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 288,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enel Chile SA (ENIC)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. added to a holding in Enel Chile SA by 1062.50%. The purchase prices were between $2.84 and $4.06, with an estimated average price of $3.39. The stock is now traded at around $2.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 1,302,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 400.40%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $19.500100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 200,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. added to a holding in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA by 324.20%. The purchase prices were between $1.93 and $2.7, with an estimated average price of $2.24. The stock is now traded at around $2.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 18,256,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $157.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 39,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.

Sold Out: Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. sold out a holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. The sale prices were between $5.63 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.12.

Sold Out: NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. sold out a holding in NexGen Energy Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.51 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.25.

Sold Out: Cosan SA (CSAN)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. sold out a holding in Cosan SA. The sale prices were between $15.63 and $20.27, with an estimated average price of $17.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.. Also check out:

1. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Banco BTG Pactual S.A. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider