Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Buys Facebook Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, United Breweries Co Inc, Sells Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Enel Americas SA, America Movil SAB de CV

New Purchases: FB, BSMX, BABA, TV, VIAC, BKCC, MSTR, DLO, XMTR, BZ, CLF, HUT, DOCS, TSM, DIS, GOOGL, MP, GOOG, COIN, GEO, SFIX, LBRDA, ZM, CHTR, PAGS, MQ, CFLT, GDDY, UNFI, CCI, TSLA, DIDI, EQR, BXP, COST, ESS, YOU,

FB, BSMX, BABA, TV, VIAC, BKCC, MSTR, DLO, XMTR, BZ, CLF, HUT, DOCS, TSM, DIS, GOOGL, MP, GOOG, COIN, GEO, SFIX, LBRDA, ZM, CHTR, PAGS, MQ, CFLT, GDDY, UNFI, CCI, TSLA, DIDI, EQR, BXP, COST, ESS, YOU, Added Positions: MELI, CCU, ENIC, GOLD, IRCP, JPM, BCH, TECK, MSFT, ARCO, BAP, CX, RIOT, AA, JD, BRK.B, SQ, CRM, FCX, MT, ZEN, IRS, AMZN, XP, AZN, COF, ADBE,

MELI, CCU, ENIC, GOLD, IRCP, JPM, BCH, TECK, MSFT, ARCO, BAP, CX, RIOT, AA, JD, BRK.B, SQ, CRM, FCX, MT, ZEN, IRS, AMZN, XP, AZN, COF, ADBE, Reduced Positions: ENIA, AMX, SE, ITCB, NVDA, PFE, BVN, DESP, NTCO, PYPL, JNJ, STNE, SAN, PKX, WISH,

ENIA, AMX, SE, ITCB, NVDA, PFE, BVN, DESP, NTCO, PYPL, JNJ, STNE, SAN, PKX, WISH, Sold Out: SQM, NEM, HD, CBD, NXE, CSAN, NGD, CPA, PLYM, AEM, AAPL, FNV, PVG, UEC, DNN, UUUU, SNY, BIDU, PPC, TX, BF.B, WRK, AMAT, ATVI, KLAC, MNST, EBAY, TXN, DHI, Z, FTNT, FFIV, MRNA, LRCX, SPGI, ORLY, SWKS, WY, VLRS, ORLA, NWSA, SID, EBR.B,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, United Breweries Co Inc, Enel Chile SA, Barrick Gold Corp, sells Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Enel Americas SA, America Movil SAB de CV, Newmont Corp, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banco BTG Pactual S.A.. As of 2021Q2, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owns 94 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/banco+btg+pactual+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

Facebook Inc (FB) - 69,716 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. New Position MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 5,550 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 476.92% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 73,000 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,000 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,874 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.09%

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.99%. The holding were 69,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. initiated holding in Banco Santander Mexico SA. The purchase prices were between $5.5 and $6.53, with an estimated average price of $5.87. The stock is now traded at around $5.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 401,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. initiated holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 156,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 9,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.330100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 43,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. initiated holding in BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $3.93. The stock is now traded at around $4.225200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 362,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 476.92%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1788.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 5,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. added to a holding in United Breweries Co Inc by 465.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.47 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 288,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. added to a holding in Enel Chile SA by 1062.50%. The purchase prices were between $2.84 and $4.06, with an estimated average price of $3.39. The stock is now traded at around $2.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 1,302,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 400.40%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $19.500100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 200,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. added to a holding in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA by 324.20%. The purchase prices were between $1.93 and $2.7, with an estimated average price of $2.24. The stock is now traded at around $2.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 18,256,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $157.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 39,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. sold out a holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. The sale prices were between $5.63 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.12.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. sold out a holding in NexGen Energy Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.51 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.25.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. sold out a holding in Cosan SA. The sale prices were between $15.63 and $20.27, with an estimated average price of $17.47.