Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Buys Facebook Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, United Breweries Co Inc, Sells Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Enel Americas SA, America Movil SAB de CV

- New Purchases: FB, BSMX, BABA, TV, VIAC, BKCC, MSTR, DLO, XMTR, BZ, CLF, HUT, DOCS, TSM, DIS, GOOGL, MP, GOOG, COIN, GEO, SFIX, LBRDA, ZM, CHTR, PAGS, MQ, CFLT, GDDY, UNFI, CCI, TSLA, DIDI, EQR, BXP, COST, ESS, YOU,
- Added Positions: MELI, CCU, ENIC, GOLD, IRCP, JPM, BCH, TECK, MSFT, ARCO, BAP, CX, RIOT, AA, JD, BRK.B, SQ, CRM, FCX, MT, ZEN, IRS, AMZN, XP, AZN, COF, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: ENIA, AMX, SE, ITCB, NVDA, PFE, BVN, DESP, NTCO, PYPL, JNJ, STNE, SAN, PKX, WISH,
- Sold Out: SQM, NEM, HD, CBD, NXE, CSAN, NGD, CPA, PLYM, AEM, AAPL, FNV, PVG, UEC, DNN, UUUU, SNY, BIDU, PPC, TX, BF.B, WRK, AMAT, ATVI, KLAC, MNST, EBAY, TXN, DHI, Z, FTNT, FFIV, MRNA, LRCX, SPGI, ORLY, SWKS, WY, VLRS, ORLA, NWSA, SID, EBR.B,
These are the top 5 holdings of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 69,716 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 5,550 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 476.92%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 73,000 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,000 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,874 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.09%
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $357.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.99%. The holding were 69,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Banco Santander Mexico SA (BSMX)
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. initiated holding in Banco Santander Mexico SA. The purchase prices were between $5.5 and $6.53, with an estimated average price of $5.87. The stock is now traded at around $5.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 401,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. initiated holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 156,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $172.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 9,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.330100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 43,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC)
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. initiated holding in BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $3.93. The stock is now traded at around $4.225200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 362,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 476.92%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1788.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 5,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Breweries Co Inc (CCU)
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. added to a holding in United Breweries Co Inc by 465.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.47 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 288,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enel Chile SA (ENIC)
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. added to a holding in Enel Chile SA by 1062.50%. The purchase prices were between $2.84 and $4.06, with an estimated average price of $3.39. The stock is now traded at around $2.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 1,302,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 400.40%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $19.500100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 200,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP)
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. added to a holding in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA by 324.20%. The purchase prices were between $1.93 and $2.7, with an estimated average price of $2.24. The stock is now traded at around $2.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 18,256,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $157.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 39,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.Sold Out: Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. sold out a holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. The sale prices were between $5.63 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.12.Sold Out: NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE)
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. sold out a holding in NexGen Energy Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.51 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.25.Sold Out: Cosan SA (CSAN)
Banco BTG Pactual S.A. sold out a holding in Cosan SA. The sale prices were between $15.63 and $20.27, with an estimated average price of $17.47.
