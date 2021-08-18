Logo
Driehaus Capital Management Llc Buys NVIDIA Corp, JD.com Inc, Bilibili Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Micron Technology Inc, AdaptHealth Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Driehaus Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, JD.com Inc, Bilibili Inc, Yandex NV, PubMatic Inc, sells Baidu Inc, Micron Technology Inc, AdaptHealth Corp, Magnite Inc, Pan American Silver Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Driehaus Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Driehaus Capital Management Llc owns 418 stocks with a total value of $7.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/driehaus+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 3,164,087 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.83%
  2. ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 6,673,348 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46%
  3. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 1,375,775 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.01%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 565,160 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3135.40%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 482,019 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.49%
New Purchase: PubMatic Inc (PUBM)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $58.12, with an estimated average price of $41.79. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,529,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $82.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 623,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $158.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 314,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: I-MAB (IMAB)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in I-MAB. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $65.69. The stock is now traded at around $67.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 400,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $178.87 and $233.25, with an estimated average price of $217.7. The stock is now traded at around $335.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 148,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $101.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 316,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 3135.40%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 565,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 28061.94%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,007,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 15650.01%. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $68.179000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 544,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Yandex NV by 5524.36%. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $68.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 905,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NIO Inc (NIO)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NIO Inc by 11775.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,042,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 89.86%. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $367.01, with an estimated average price of $332.07. The stock is now traded at around $284.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 153,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

Sold Out: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $23.48 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74.

Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Sold Out: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $28.15 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $32.2.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
