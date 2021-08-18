Driehaus Capital Management Llc Buys NVIDIA Corp, JD.com Inc, Bilibili Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Micron Technology Inc, AdaptHealth Corp

New Purchases: PUBM, RBLX, NTLA, IMAB, MNDY, LYB, BCEI, BCEI, TV, UPWK, VZIO, RVLV, DV, SKIN, CNTA, ELY, SKYT, ANF, PDCE, SWAV, CMII, ZIM, CDNA, TMUS, ARDX, PACK, BHLB, HRI, FNKO, CMLTU, CPE, KRT, STEM, DIBS, IAS, CLFD, ARNC, OII, NGVT, ATUS, AQUA, HAYW, TITN, JCIC, CXM, RMBL, SWIM, ZIP, CCRN, KFY, SM, KALU, JBT, TMCI, LGV, DAWN, AOUT, GATO, OMI, RDNT, UUUU, ACVA, OPRX, GMS, CCCC, CRZN, AXGN, BMEA, KSA, MGPI, LZ, CMLT, CLB, ERII, MDWT, BCTG, ASO, CLAS, TSIB, KBR, WK, TVAC, ZWRK, LOKM, ALB, EDAP, HOG, MANH, MRVL, RIGL, BL, KRUS, KYMR, AYI, AUDC, BBD, HEI, JPM, LKQ, JEF, NDSN, POOL, TYL, PRTK, GMED, GOOG, FWONK, MGTA, CLVT, OTLY, CFLT, BRK.B, CMCSA, EXPD, GOOGL, PNC, LSI, TTWO, USB, WOW, VICI, CHX, DOW, JCICU, BDSX, LFST, VT,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, JD.com Inc, Bilibili Inc, Yandex NV, PubMatic Inc, sells Baidu Inc, Micron Technology Inc, AdaptHealth Corp, Magnite Inc, Pan American Silver Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Driehaus Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Driehaus Capital Management Llc owns 418 stocks with a total value of $7.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 3,164,087 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.83% ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 6,673,348 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46% SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 1,375,775 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.01% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 565,160 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3135.40% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 482,019 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.49%

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $58.12, with an estimated average price of $41.79. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,529,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $82.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 623,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $158.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 314,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in I-MAB. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $65.69. The stock is now traded at around $67.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 400,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $178.87 and $233.25, with an estimated average price of $217.7. The stock is now traded at around $335.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 148,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $101.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 316,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 3135.40%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 565,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 28061.94%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,007,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 15650.01%. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $68.179000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 544,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Yandex NV by 5524.36%. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $68.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 905,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NIO Inc by 11775.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,042,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 89.86%. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $367.01, with an estimated average price of $332.07. The stock is now traded at around $284.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 153,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $23.48 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $28.15 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $32.2.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.