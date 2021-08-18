Driehaus Capital Management Llc Buys NVIDIA Corp, JD.com Inc, Bilibili Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Micron Technology Inc, AdaptHealth Corp

- New Purchases: PUBM, RBLX, NTLA, IMAB, MNDY, LYB, BCEI, BCEI, TV, UPWK, VZIO, RVLV, DV, SKIN, CNTA, ELY, SKYT, ANF, PDCE, SWAV, CMII, ZIM, CDNA, TMUS, ARDX, PACK, BHLB, HRI, FNKO, CMLTU, CPE, KRT, STEM, DIBS, IAS, CLFD, ARNC, OII, NGVT, ATUS, AQUA, HAYW, TITN, JCIC, CXM, RMBL, SWIM, ZIP, CCRN, KFY, SM, KALU, JBT, TMCI, LGV, DAWN, AOUT, GATO, OMI, RDNT, UUUU, ACVA, OPRX, GMS, CCCC, CRZN, AXGN, BMEA, KSA, MGPI, LZ, CMLT, CLB, ERII, MDWT, BCTG, ASO, CLAS, TSIB, KBR, WK, TVAC, ZWRK, LOKM, ALB, EDAP, HOG, MANH, MRVL, RIGL, BL, KRUS, KYMR, AYI, AUDC, BBD, HEI, JPM, LKQ, JEF, NDSN, POOL, TYL, PRTK, GMED, GOOG, FWONK, MGTA, CLVT, OTLY, CFLT, BRK.B, CMCSA, EXPD, GOOGL, PNC, LSI, TTWO, USB, WOW, VICI, CHX, DOW, JCICU, BDSX, LFST, VT,
- Added Positions: NVDA, JD, BILI, YNDX, NIO, BGNE, TSM, BOOT, SKY, SE, KRNT, BRBR, MEDP, AMBA, CELH, CDMO, LPRO, CRNX, ASHR, SUM, AMN, BALY, EB, MORF, RLAY, PAGS, EPI, ATRC, CX, IBN, GLOB, ZLAB, MGY, CMBM, SWTX, CLDX, AXON, VC, LSCC, FIVN, GTES, ZS, PHR, PRTS, DCBO, AXTI, CZR, SPNE, DAVA, MP, EVRI, EQC, HALO, LAD, AVNW, STKL, TDC, CALX, PI, ARGX, LOVE, TIG, SNCY, AEO, SHYF, LQDT, GPRE, SPT, OLK, THRM, ECOM, XENE, HYRE, MRVI, FLL, TDS, ECHO, ITCI, NTRA, HONE, GRWG, SIBN, TEKK, NAPA, CLF, NICE, RGEN, SAIA, UCTT, ULTA, V, SEAS, GH, GTH, CMLF, SNRH, ALXN, CAMT, KRNY, GDEN, XPO, TECH, VICR, ATEC, CYRX, HTHT, CPRI, ENPH, HUBS, FRPT, ASND, MGP, SMPL, ELF, WORK, SI, GPS, HD, HLIO, WY, PODD, AVGO, RH, MRNA, HYFM, LNFA,
- Reduced Positions: NKE, HDB, BABA, BEKE, VALE, GDS, EPAM, OZON, GTLS, SITM, INSP, AVYA, ALK, NVTA, EJFAU, SAVE, SYNA, CROX, MBUU, VSTO, TPB, CDLX, GSHD, OZK, DECK, INMD, TEX, INFY, EPIX, WHD, MRTX, GAN, SIVB, SWIR, TRMB, NEO, SBLK, XPEL, PRPL, QTRX, NGMS, DY, MTZ, GNRC, MTDR, FOXF, BNR, MEG, AGFY, VOXX, CYTK, ERJ, ROKU, STRO, DT, BLDR, DSGX, SIX, NVEE, TBK, MIRM, TSIBU, ACLS, MKSI, TER, HEES, CMG, TROX, APTV, LOB, MRUS, FND, SMAR, ACA, EBC, CF, LIVN, URI, IBP, AVLR, SONO, SAM, CAR, EXAS, ODFL, GWW, ICAD, EYPT, PERI, ALGT, HCHC, FUBO, DRIO, QRVO, BPMC, AZRE, MDB, AXNX, ATC, IWO, ALNY, AMZN, AAPL, BLK, DHR, BOOM, FCX, GGB, IP, J, CASH, MSFT, MIDD, MOD, RBC, SBNY, TRV, TXN, TTC, TREX, UAA, MTN, VZ, PGTI, COWN, MAG, FB, FIVE, FANG, LIND, RVNC, ASPN, WMS, PRQR, SIEN, SNAP, AZUL, APLS, NIU, GMDA, FREE, BRP, GDYN, AZEK, MSGM,
- Sold Out: BIDU, MU, AHCO, MGNI, PAAS, MELI, APPS, CLNE, COHU, FORM, VFF, XEC, NOVA, EAT, WAL, LASR, TPTX, TPR, DBI, BJRI, TME, HOME, DOOO, ACMR, BHC, TWST, CHDN, REKR, BCOV, PATK, URBN, NMIH, NARI, LUNG, PLUG, YMAB, FULC, ASGN, WSBF, WGO, FLGT, MESA, TPIC, RVMD, SMG, WPRT, BDTX, TXRH, CHGG, DFIN, VERI, GBX, AVAV, RNG, PMVP, EXPO, LSF, CMIIU, CCJ, OLMA, GOOS, 6YV, NWL, PENN, 9MW, MTSI, COGT, ARES, RNWK, KHC, PROG, HASI, ANAB, LOKM.U, ESTC, FGNA, AGCO, AMKR, BLDP, CTAS, SPNS, CFX, PLNT, AGLE, AA, BYSI, SPOT, IMVT, ACEV, BC, GNTX, ASR, LOW, MPWR, ORCL, LUV, TMO, OLED, VMC, ADUS, DQ, VRDN, CCS, COUP, DOCU, PINS, KC, ABT, ALL, COST, DE, FDX, FITB, PG, PSA, QCOM, RF, TROW, UPS, LEN.B, CHTR, CFG, BE, ORTX,
These are the top 5 holdings of DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 3,164,087 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.83%
- ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 6,673,348 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.46%
- SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 1,375,775 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.01%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 565,160 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3135.40%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 482,019 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.49%
Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.35 and $58.12, with an estimated average price of $41.79. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,529,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $82.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 623,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $158.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 314,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: I-MAB (IMAB)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in I-MAB. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $65.69. The stock is now traded at around $67.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 400,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $178.87 and $233.25, with an estimated average price of $217.7. The stock is now traded at around $335.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 148,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $101.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 316,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 3135.40%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 565,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 28061.94%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,007,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 15650.01%. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $68.179000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 544,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Yandex NV (YNDX)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Yandex NV by 5524.36%. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $68.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 905,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NIO Inc (NIO)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NIO Inc by 11775.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,042,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 89.86%. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $367.01, with an estimated average price of $332.07. The stock is now traded at around $284.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 153,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.Sold Out: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $23.48 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74.Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07.Sold Out: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $28.15 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $32.2.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.
