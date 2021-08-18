Oregon Health & Science University Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

New Purchases: ESGV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oregon Health & Science University. As of 2021Q2, Oregon Health & Science University owns 1 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 2,837,938 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

Oregon Health & Science University initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.607800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 2,837,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.